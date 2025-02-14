Denver Short Film Festival Celebrates Homegrown Talent

The Denver Short Film Festival (DSFF) returns to the Mayan Theatre on February 20, 2025, showcasing sixteen short films from Colorado and around the world. The festival highlights the work of local filmmakers and celebrates the vibrant film scene in Colorado.

The Mayan Theatre is rolling out the red carpet for Colorado filmmakers — at least for a day. Sixteen short films will be screened at the Mayan on Thursday, February 20, at the Denver Short Film Festival. In 2023, the inaugural year, the fest received over 380 film submissions from all over the world, Toninelo offers. The response from filmmakers and audiences was incredible, and it really confirmed that there's a hunger for a dedicated short film festival in Denver.

For our 2025 edition, we're seeing even more momentum. Submissions have increased by 30 percent. Out of this year's festival selections, twelve are from Colorado filmmakers; others come from California, Idaho, Mexico and Canada. Most of the filmmakers will be in attendance at the festival. 'Colorado has a thriving film scene, but it doesn't always get the attention it deserves,' Toninelo says, noting that Colorado has a long history of filmmaking, from classic Westerns to modern indie gems. The DSFF highlights the work being done by Colorado writers, directors, crews and actors, as well as other creatives around the country. 'The more we showcase homegrown talent, the more we can position Colorado as a true player in the film world,' Toninelo says. 'We just need the state government to work on a better tax incentive credit for film, TV and commercial productions that want to shoot here.'Among the films featured are: 'Choking Hazard,' a dramedy in which a woman must decide whether to save her husband when he starts choking on a sandwich during lunch. Directed by Evan Mann, 'Nemean Lion,' explores the struggles of addiction through the lens of a seemingly functional family man. The film is inspired by personal experience, and Mann uses the myth of Hercules and the Nemean Lion as a symbolic backdrop to explore themes of courage and resilience. Directed by Michael Hyon Johnson, 'Metal Soul,' follows a Black teen who is determined to become a heavy metal artist, despite his father's expectations and legacy as a failed jazz musician. This drama deals with themes of generational conflict, cultural identity and artistic passion. 'The Woods,' features a lost hiker who wakes up alone in the woods, except he isn't really alone: He is guided by an omnipresent and annoying narrator as he tries to escape before a masked serial killer finds him. 'Libby James: Running on Time,' is a mini-documentary featuring Colorado Running Hall of Famer Libby James, who holds multiple American records despite starting her running career at 35. James has now been running for over fifty years.





denverwestword / 🏆 315. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DENVER SHORT FILM FESTIVAL COLORADO FILMMAKERS SHORT FILMS MAYAN THEATRE INDEPENDENT FILM ARTS & CULTURE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winter Film Festival Guide: 10+ Screenings to Add to Your CalendarGet ready for a cinematic journey! This guide highlights must-attend winter film festivals in the DC area, showcasing diverse genres from horror and documentaries to animation and local productions. Explore the DC Independent Film Forum, the Disability Film Festival, Mother Tongue Film Festival, Solas Nua Captial Irish Film Festival, Black Film Festival, and the Maryland Black Film Festival.

Read more »

Standing Rock Cultural Arts International Short Film and Video Festival Returns to Kent StageThe annual Standing Rock Cultural Arts International Short Film and Video Festival is back at the Kent Stage on February 1st. This year's festival showcases a collection of twelve short films from seven countries, including Belgium, Ireland, Croatia, Canada, India, and Germany. The evening will feature a screening followed by audience voting for the People's Choice Award, with a cash prize for the winner. A Juried Choice Award will also be presented.

Read more »

Anna Miller | ColliderAnna Miller is an LA-based Features Editor at Collider who studied Film Production in University and is a Freelance Film Critic who has covered global in-person events such as the Sundance Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, the Cannes Film Festival, and the Venice Film Festival.

Read more »

Denton Black Film Festival Has Become One of Texas’ Most Important Film EventsThere are many must-see events this year, and the Denton Black Film Festival is a clear standout.

Read more »

Sundance Film Festival Explores Diverse Stories Through Film and DocumentaryFrom powerful documentaries to comedies and mysteries, Sundance Film Festival showcases a wide range of films, highlighting international stories, personal narratives, and thought-provoking themes.

Read more »

Denton Black Film Festival Showcases Resilience Through Art, Film and Community EngagementThe Denton Black Film Festival partnered with Denton ISD to host an art and essay competition for elementary school students, exploring the theme of resilience. The festival also featured film screenings, workshops, and panels discussing important community issues. One notable event was a screening of 'Our Movement Starts Here,' a documentary about the environmental justice movement, followed by a Q&A session with Patrick A. B. Barnes, a prominent advocate for environmental justice. Other panels focused on topics like human trafficking, with speakers from organizations like New Friends New Life.

Read more »