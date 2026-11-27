Metro Denver school districts are spending tens of millions of dollars to expand career and technical education programs, offering students college credits and industry certifications to prepare them for higher education and the workforce.

School districts across the metro Denver area are allocating tens of millions of dollars to significantly expand their career and technical education programs, fundamentally changing how students prepare for life after graduation. These investments aim to provide young learners with tangible skills and college credits that can ease the financial burden of higher education. District officials and educators argue that these modernized technical programs are no longer just alternatives for non-college-bound students but are critical pathways for all youth seeking workforce readiness and academic advancement.

Modernizing CTE With College Credit Opportunities

Traditionally, career and technical education was often viewed as a track for students not pursuing four-year university degrees. However, administrators and students now view these programs as essential tools for college preparation. Students can earn college credits while still in high school, which helps reduce future tuition costs. Some learners even plan to take a year off before starting university to work in these technical fields, using the income to pay for their education. This shift reflects a broader understanding that technical training supports both immediate employment and long-term academic goals.

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At the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Centennial, Colorado, students are already engaging in advanced technical training. On October 9, 2026, seventeen-year-old Kaden Downs and Zennia Bustos were seen lubricating ball bearings for aircraft wheels inside an aviation hangar. These hands-on experiences are designed to mirror real-world industry standards. The campus also features culinary programs where seventeen-year-old Luke Chavez prepares meatball subs for the school community. Chavez notes that the ability to earn college credit through these programs will make college easier and less expensive, addressing the high costs associated with higher education.

Cherry Creek Schools Leverages Bond Funding

Cherry Creek Schools utilized the passage of a nearly one billion dollar bond in 2024 to fund significant expansions in career and technical education. The district committed one hundred million dollars to expand the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus. Additionally, sixteen million dollars was allocated to renovate a building and create a new college and career preparedness facility on the campus of Overland High School in Aurora. This new facility is named Cherry Creek Pathways at Overland and is intended to meet the growing demand from families for robust educational returns.

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Steve Day, principal of the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus, stated that families and the community are demanding better return on investment from their education system. The district aims to provide programs in diverse industries such as aerospace, culinary arts, criminal justice, and law. These additions go beyond traditional auto shop and welding courses, reflecting a strategic effort to align school offerings with current labor market needs and student interests. The expansion is part of a broader trend across metro Denver to invest heavily in technical infrastructure.

Denver Public Schools Proposes New Education Hubs

Denver Public Schools is pursuing similar expansion goals through a proposed mill levy override that will be on the ballot in November. The district is building three new career and technical hubs across the city to offer specialized training in aviation mechanics, biotechnology, drafting and design, hospitality management, cybersecurity, and energy. These hubs will provide students with opportunities to earn industry certifications and college credits. The funding from the override will pay for employees and equipment necessary to run these advanced programs effectively.

Scott Pribble, a spokesman for Denver Public Schools, confirmed that the district will ensure options for each career cluster at every location. The programs will cover health and human services, skilled trades, multimedia and design, sustainability, and technology. This comprehensive approach aims to create clear pathways for students with varied interests. The district hopes to match specific career clusters with each hub to ensure that every student can find a relevant technical track.

Financial Stakes and Community Impact

If the mill levy override passes after recount results are finalized next month, Denver Public Schools plans to use fourteen percent, or ten point two million dollars, of the seventy-three million dollars raised for career and technical classes. The remaining funds will support other district needs. However, if the measure fails, the district anticipates increased waitlists for existing technical classes due to unmet demand. This financial uncertainty highlights the critical role of voter approval in sustaining these educational expansions.

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Edwina Lambert, who leads engineering classes at one of the schools, emphasizes the importance of real-world experience for students. She recently demonstrated laser cutting techniques to her students, hoping to allow the class to create engraved gifts for teachers. Such initiatives underscore the practical benefits of career and technical education. The success of these programs depends on continued funding and community support to ensure all students have access to high-quality technical training.