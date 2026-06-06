Denver’s small landlords buck soft market, but rising costs pinch profits

New apartment complexes along South Broadway or near Union Station often display banners offering weeks of free rent. However, for thousands of independent landlords renting single-family homes and small multi-unit properties in the…

New apartment complexes along South Broadway or near Union Station often display banners offering weeks of free rent. However, for thousands of independent landlords renting single-family homes and small multi-unit properties in the Denver metro area, these concessions reflect a different reality.

, which surveyed nearly 2,000 landlords nationwide, about 90% of independent landlords are not offering move-in incentives. This contrasts sharply with the institutional apartment sector, which is aggressively discounting to fill units. Denver exemplifies this divide. Vacancy rates in the Denver metro area peaked near 7% earlier this year, and year-over-year rent declines have ranged from 3.6% to 5%.

Some reports indicate rents are at their lowest levels since early 2022. Small landlords, however, experienced different conditions. The TurboTenant report found that more landlords nationwide are seeing demand strengthen rather than weaken, indicating underlying resilience in an otherwise cooling market. are outperforming the broader market. Well-located homes are projected to see modest rent growth of 2–3% in 2026, while condos and apartments are expected to remain flat or decline.

A Denver landlord quoted in the TurboTenant report, who rents a condo in the city, noted her unit has been continuously occupied by quality tenants since 2022. This highlights the stability that smaller, relationship-driven rental arrangements can offer, even in a turbulent market.

The TurboTenant report found that three in four landlords nationwide are facing higher operating costs than a year ago, and most are choosing to absorb these costs rather than pass them on to tenants. have increased by about 30% since 2019. Landlords seem reluctant to put further pressure on tenants, which helps maintain tenant stability but reduces their own profit margins.

As the development pipeline slows to its lowest level in a decade and construction moderates, demand is expected to recover, with annual rent growth forecast at 2–3%. Nationally, the TurboTenant report found that nearly 60% of landlords plan to hold steady rather than sell or exit. Demand remains steady, tenants are staying, and apartment-focused headlines do not fully capture the experience of owning a small rental property in Denver. Share this:





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