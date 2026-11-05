Denver's Premier Thanksgiving Dining Guide: Exclusive Restaurant and Hotel Menus Revealed

Explore Denver's top Thanksgiving dining options this holiday season. This comprehensive guide details exclusive menus, pricing, and reservation details for leading restaurants and hotels, including family-friendly options and upscale experiences for a stress-free celebration.

As the winter season approaches and the crisp autumn air settles over the Front Range, Denverites are preparing for one of the year's most anticipated culinary events: Thanksgiving.

For those who prefer to leave the kitchen chores to professional chefs, the city offers an impressive array of dining options that cater to every taste and budget. The local hospitality industry has responded with lavish menus, multi-course tastings, and traditional buffets that promise to make the holiday memorable without the stress of preparation. From high-end steakhouses to charming neighborhood bistros, establishments across Denver are extending their warm hospitality to guests seeking a festive meal out.

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This year, the selection is particularly robust, featuring indulgent buffets, curated wine pairings, and classic turkey platters accompanied by all the traditional sides. Whether you are looking for an intimate dinner for two or a large reservation for an extended family gathering, the city provides diverse accommodations. Many venues have also thoughtfully included options for children, such as discounted children's menus, free meals for younger kids, or special à la carte choices, ensuring that family dynamics are respected and accommodated.

Some unique offerings even include private dining experiences, such as a hotel penthouse suite available for exclusive Friendsgiving celebrations throughout the month. As reservations for these popular spots begin to fill up rapidly, early planning is essential for anyone wishing to secure a table at these sought-after locations.

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The following guide highlights some of the premier restaurants and hotels currently accepting bookings for the holiday, providing a comprehensive look at what each establishment has to offer in terms of cuisine, pricing, and special amenities. This curated list serves as an ultimate resource for navigating the competitive landscape of Thanksgiving dining in Denver, helping residents and visitors alike find the perfect setting to celebrate the season with good food and great company.

Decadent Four Course Menu Offers Fine Dining

Among the standout options is a sophisticated venue offering a decadent four-course menu priced at sixty-nine ninety-nine dollars. This exquisite meal begins with a crab deviled egg topped with caviar, followed by a choice of New England clam chowder or a fresh fall salad. The main course presents a luxurious selection including roasted turkey breast, jumbo sea scallops, crab-crusted Pacific sea bass, or filet mignon medallions, all served with truffle-whipped potatoes, pearl onions, and haricots verts.

Dessert features a choice of classic pumpkin, rustic apple à la mode, or blueberry crumble à la mode. Children twelve and under can enjoy a special children's menu or a reduced price option of twenty-nine ninety-nine dollars. Another notable option is the Omni Interlocken, which serves a family-style feast from eleven in the morning until three in the afternoon.

Family Style Feasts And Chef Specials Await

This spread includes house-smoked maplewood turkey, squash bisque, kale and poached pear salad, cornbread sausage stuffing, Hasselback potatoes, bourbon sweet potato mash, and green bean casserole. Dessert options include a pumpkin and chestnut Swiss roll, ube cream puffs, and cranberry financiers. Adult tickets are priced at seventy dollars, with children's meals available for thirty dollars. Chef Ludo Lefebvre's establishment offers a seventy-five dollar feast that starts with lobster bisque, squash and radicchio salad, or scallops with beurre blanc and cauliflower.

Main courses include honey-glazed turkey, mustard-crusted salmon, or bavette steak. Reservations are available from noon to five p.m., and the restaurant also provides à la carte options for children under twelve. Further down the list, Corinne hosts two extensive buffets, starting with a brunch service from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon. Highlights include carving and omelet stations, braised short rib eggs Benedict, pan-seared Ora King salmon, sausage and sage stuffing, and hash brown casserole.

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Brunch Dinner Buffets Provide Variety For Families

The dinner service runs from three in the evening until eleven, featuring carving and pasta stations, maple-glazed Scottish salmon, oven-baked chicken thighs, and traditional holiday sides. Brunch prices are seventy-nine dollars for adults and forty dollars for children twelve and under, while dinner is eighty-five dollars for adults and forty-five dollars for children. Eddie Merlot's offers a three-course dinner from eleven in the morning to eight in the evening for fifty-five dollars for adults and thirty dollars for children.

The meal includes king crab and corn bisque or salads, roasted turkey with sage stuffing and brown gravy, and a choice of two sides such as garlic mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole. Desserts include carrot cake, triple chocolate cake, or pumpkin cheesecake. The upscale steakhouse at the Ritz-Carlton provides à la carte specials alongside its regular menu from eleven-thirty in the morning to nine in the evening.

Specials include butternut squash soup, half a roasted turkey with all the trimmings, and assorted pies, with complimentary valet parking included. Finally, The Art Hotel's signature restaurant serves a buffet from ten in the morning to three in the afternoon, featuring fresh seafood, carved roasted turkey, slow-braised beef short rib, and live music from noon to three.

The meal costs sixty-nine dollars for adults and twenty-two dollars for children, with complimentary valet parking for three hours and optional bottomless beverages for an additional fee.