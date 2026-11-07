Denver’s new archbishop is wrong both morally and legally in the preschool anti-discrimination case (Opinion)

The real question is whether Colorado can demand that schools that accept public tax dollars not discriminate against gay students and parents.

Brianna Titone, Colorado’s first transgender state lawmaker, waves a transgender flag in front of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception during Denver PrideFest’s Coors Light Denver Pride Parade in Denver, Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Two Catholic preschools have sued the state to be able to refuse to serve students of LGBTQ parents. The case was heard before the Supreme Court Tuesday. Colorado once again finds itself at the heart of a religious freedom battle at the U.S. Supreme Court.defending the decision of two Catholic preschools to refuse to teach 3- and 4-year-old students if they or their parents are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

Also read How to Watch Arizona State Football vs. Colorado in Week 10: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Matchup

I am not a theological scholar or an expert in Catholic doctrine, but I would hope Golka would err on the side of loving all of God’s children rather than taking an expensive legal fight to the Supreme Court so he can exclude them from schools.. Even if the church truly must set homosexuality above all other sins and suss out parents who may be transgressing in that way, wouldn’t they be wrong to ostracize, judge and punish their children!?

But enough about the moral failings of the church in this case. The real question is whether Colorado can demand that schools that accept public tax dollars not discriminate against gay students and parents. The court has a complex history of precedent to consider, and nuanced facts in the case all of which I can’t walk through here, but the legal question is fairly straightforward: is Colorado required to grant an exemption to its anti-discrimination rules to the Catholic preschools?

The diocese says that failing to provide an exemption is a violation of the First Amendment, which says that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. ” The right of religious freedom is fairly ironclad for very good reason, but it is also not absolute. Colorado’s law doesn’t prohibit the church from worshiping exactly how it wants to.

Advertisement

Long ago, the courts determined that a church can refuse services to anyone for any reason as long as it is part of its religious beliefs. Rather, today we are asked whether the state must accommodate discrimination in education if it offers public dollars to any private schools. To me, the answer both legally and morally is no. The state is not forced by the demands of free religion to accommodate such a school.

Two small Catholic preschools have brought the lawsuit St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton and St. Bernadette Catholic Parish in Lakewood. Most catholic schools in this state do not discriminate against LGBTQ students or their parents and very few accept taxpayer money. While the odds might be small that anyone would ever actually be a victim of such discrimination at one of these schools, it is not zero.

But one thing is certain, if the courts rule in favor of St. Mary and St. Bernadette schools, the standard will apply for the first time to all schools that receive public funding, including religious charter schools and federally funded Head Start preschools. For me, that is where the water is crystal clear.

The state should never be forced to fund a private school that, for any reason – including closely held religious beliefs – discriminates against students based on their religion, gender, race, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity. What if the best high school in the state happened to be a religious charter school ?

Could the school really be permitted to screen applicants to make sure not a single gay student stepped foot on their campus? Would the Supreme Court demand the state continue to fund and accommodate such a place? Colorado’s preschool program is unique. Schools only receive funding for 15 hours of instruction time for 4-year-olds and must agree to an admission system that is open and transparent.

Advertisement

Already, Colorado has told religious-based preschools that they can participate, can continue to provide instruction about God, and that their instruction can also include information about the church’s views of LGBTQ families. That is not enough for the Archbishop of Denver, who wants to make sure it is written into law that if two dads attempt to enroll a student at St. Bernadette, school officials can turn that student out and not jeopardize their state funding.

I support all types of religious accommodations. It is an important cornerstone of our religious freedoms that elected officials cannot find surreptitious ways to force us to either practice their preferred religion or not practice our preferred religion. Let the school teachers pray over their lunch in the cafeteria. Give a police officer time to pray to Mecca.

Accommodate a state employee who cannot work on the Sabbath. This case hinges on the public benefit question, however. If the state offers a public benefit to everyone but someone’s religious belief prevents them from being able to obtain that public benefit , must the state bend to accommodate that belief?

It is not hard to see how a tyrant like Vladimir Putin would guarantee everyone who attends the Russian Orthodox Church a $1,500 stipend and call it religious freedom. The evidence in this case has proven that Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws and policies are not a backdoor attempt to compel or control religion. Rather, these laws and policies existed long before universal preschool began and they are an attempt to protect a vulnerable group of people from common discrimination.

I consider that goal to be compelling and earnest, and I would say it even passes strict scrutiny. I want to live in a country where, when a church’s beliefs violate a state law or policy, the Constitution protects them, but I also want to live in a country where, when there is compelling reason to still enforce that law and the law is narrowly tailored and as unrestrictive as possible, regulation is allowed.

We can all weigh the harm that comes from discrimination differently in our minds, but I know there is real harm in denying educational services to very young children based on the perceived sins of their parents.