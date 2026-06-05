Denver’s Montbello Recreation Center to reopen Monday following deadly shooting

DPR decided to reopen the center in response to community feedback “about the center’s importance,” according to the news release.

A bouquet of flowers sits propped near the front door of the Montbello Recreation Center, 15555 E. 53rd Ave. in Denver, where a juvenile was shot to death the evening of Thursday, May 21, 2026.

One juvenile has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting. dead. Another young boy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder soon after, according to Denver Police. Investigators believe that the two boys knew each other and that the incident was isolated.

State law prohibits officials from releasing arrest records related to minors.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to those affected by this tragedy and thank the Montbello community for the compassion, resilience, and solidarity shown in recent weeks,” said Jolon Clark, executive director for DPR. “The Montbello Recreation Center is more than a facility. It is a place of connection and belonging. We are committed to reopening safely and supporting healing through programs and services that serve residents of all ages.

” DPR decided to reopen the center in response to community feedback “about the center’s importance,” according to the news release.for youth, families and adults at the facility, along with the rest of the city’s recreation centers, is set to begin next week.





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