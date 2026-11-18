Colorado Asian Pacific United is working to revitalize a downtown alleyway at the core of the city's historic Chinatown.

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The Wazee Street alleyway between 15th and 17th streets looks like any other in downtown Denver. Dumpsters line graffitied brick walls; power lines dangle over oil-stained concrete; the two surrounding properties on 16th Street sit vacant. Lower Downtown , carving out a bustling ethnic enclave to raise their families and practice their culture. Nearly 1,000 people called Denver’s Chinatown home at its peak.

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But over the decades, all physical traces of the neighborhood were eliminated. Colorado Asian Pacific United is now working to reclaim the “It is such a huge loss of cultural heritage,” says Jasmine Chu, CAPU’s programs manager.

“The lack of presence of that history shapes who feels a sense of belonging downtown. … I want people who come to Denver to feel like there is a space for Asian Americans to belong here. ”Denver Public Library Special Collections, X-21496At the time, the only physical recognition that Denver’s Chinatown had existed was a single plaque at 20th and Blake streets. The marker arguably did more harm than good.

Advocates criticized the plaque asdue to its use of derogatory terms, such as calling the neighborhood “Hop Alley” and referring to a deadly attack against the community by a white mob as a “Chinese riot. ” Thanks to the work of CAPU and other community groups, Denver removed the plaque in 2022, and then-Mayor Michael Hancock. Denver was just the fifth city in the nation, and the first outside of California, to issue a formal apology for historical anti-Chinese violence.

Since the plaque’s removal, CAPU has spent the last four years memorializing Denver’s Chinatown in other ways. The group installed“This is a really crucial moment,” Ha says.

“Downtown Denver is experiencing a wave of reinvestment, and it can go either way. It can go how it has historically, where urban renewal has erased these communities; or it could be an opportunity to incorporate Chinatown into the desire for revitalization and creating a unique Denver identity. ”at the heart of the historic Chinatown.

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The group is currently developing proposals to redesign and reactivate the alley, such as installing overhead Chinese lantern lighting, public art and a Chinatown-inspired archway, and using the space to host cultural programming. They held a community vision workshop on Aug. 8 to collect public feedback on the proposal. The workshop’s findings will be released by the end of the month.

In addition, advocates are working to secure historic designation for several Denver properties that are significant to the city’s Chinese history. Two long-time residences of families central to Denver’s Chinatown were recently added to the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties: theon Nov. 20: the former House of Wu retail store at 6115 E. Colfax Ave.

, the Hop Sing Tong building at 4120 E. Colfax Ave. and the Josie C. Hung house at 3008 Columbine St.“We’ve come a long way,” Ha says.

“When we started doing this work, barely anyone knew about ; it was only academics and the descendant families. But there’s still a lot that we can do. ”Many Chinese workers came to the United States in the 1850s during the Gold Rush, fleeing poverty and social instability in southern China. Those who didn’t strike gold instead became miners, businesspeople and railroad workers.

After the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in Utah in 1869, those railroad workers moved into surrounding states, including Colorado. By 1880, Denver’s Chinese population grew to 238, according to History Colorado, largely congregating between present-day Wazee and Market streets, and 15th and 21st streets. Today, that area houses modern landmarks like Coors Field and 16th Street.

“We always make a joke when people ask, ‘Where did you live down in Chinatown? ’ We say, ‘Around second base,'” Linda Lung says. , one of Colorado’s earliest Chinese immigrants. Sou came to Colorado around 1870 as a railroad foreman, working on the Denver Pacific Railway.

“Without that railroad track that went from Denver to Cheyenne, there is no Denver,” says Lisa Burkhart, another descendant of Sou. “All these stories are of people who wove the fabric of the city. … If we’re going to course-correct to a more perfect union that works for everyone, we’re going to have to learn to appreciate that everybody participated in that history.

” Denver’s Chinatown was a thriving working-class community, providing a safe landing for new Chinese arrivals and cultural recreation for all Denver residents. But as its population grew, so did anti-Chinese sentiment. Some white workers were angry over the competition for employment amid the Long Depression; meanwhile, the city blamed Chinatown for the city’s opium crisis, derogatorily nicknaming it “Hop Alley,” despite white residents making up the majority of the clientele of opium dens within Chinatown.

The tensions came to a head on Oct. 31, 1880, when a saloon fight broke out between some drunk white men and two Chinese men. The conflict escalated into a violent mob of thousands descending upon Chinatown, attacking every Chinese person and destroying every Chinese business in sight. One young man,, equivalent to around $1.6 million today, according to History Colorado. The deadly incident became known as the Anti-Chinese Race Riot.

The riot decimated Chinatown, but it was not the end. The community rebuilt and continued to grow in size, reaching aliving in Denver, according to History Colorado. Chinatown’s physical presence was soon erased by downtown renewal projects in the ’40s and ’60s.

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“There are a lot of stories,” Burkhart says. “But they’re left out of the museums; they’re left out of the history books. ” CAPU is working to share those stories in partnership with Chinatown’s descendant families. They helped create a year-long exhibition called “Lung says acknowledging the “good, bad and ugly” of Denver’s past is key to creating a brighter future.

“We are still seeing anti-Asian sentiment,” she says. “They need to be educated about what we contributed to the neighborhoods and to the communities. The more they understand, the more welcoming it’s going to be. Colorado is getting a larger community of different Asian populations moving in.

It needs to be more welcoming. ”A group of people poses on Denver’s Market Street between 1920 and 1930, with Chinese characters on the street sign behind them. What could a Chinatown in Denver be today? Dozens of people gathered at Union Station on Aug. 8 to answer that question.

Participants of the community vision workshop doodled their hopes for the coming decades onto paper: in the core alleyway, hanging power lines were replaced with Chinese lanterns; dumpsters were swapped with tables and food stalls; graffiti tags were covered with cultural murals.

“People had so many different ideas,” Ha says. “‘What if we had Mahjong nights? ’ Or, ‘What if we had lion dance workshops? ’ ‘Could we learn about traditional Chinese musical instruments?

’ ‘What if we got schools involved? ’ There really is a lot of opportunity. It goes to show how culture is continued and ever-evolving within our communities. ” If all goes to plan, the alleyway will only be the beginning.

CAPU dreams of expanding the reactivation effort throughout all of the historic Chinatown area. However, the group is already facing delays. In order to install overhead lantern lighting, the group had to propose changing city code that prohibited overhead encroachments in alley right-of-ways. Denver City Councilon Nov. 2 — but Ha says they may have to return to the council for another update regarding the encroachment rules for overhead artwork.

In addition, CAPU does not yet have a guaranteed funding source for the alleyway project. They plan to apply for grant funding from the Denver Downtown Development Authority, but before their application can be reviewed, they must first align the proposal with the municipal code.

However, six years spent fighting to recognize Denver’s Chinatown pales in comparison to the decades that it was lost to history. The process is reminiscent of a traditional Chinese proverb they painted on the Denver Fire Station mural, Chu explains.

“Be not afraid of going slow, but of not going at all,” she quotes. “We’ll just keep going, one step at a time. ”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. , where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.