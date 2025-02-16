Denver's Bus Rapid Transit Project: Promise and Concerns for East Colfax Businesses

Denver's \$280 million bus rapid transit (BRT) project on East Colfax Avenue aims to improve public transportation, reduce emissions, and alleviate congestion. However, businesses along the corridor express concerns about the impact of construction on their operations.

Barricades have blocked off construction for the bus rapid transit (BRT) project on East Colfax Avenue in Denver , marking a significant undertaking for the city's transportation infrastructure. This \$280 million project aims to transform two traffic lanes into a dedicated bus-only corridor, stretching from the Colorado State Capitol to Yosemite Street, covering nearly 1.5 miles.

The project is projected to serve at least 5,000 daily riders and has already incurred around \$144 million in expenses.The BRT project, while promising faster, more frequent, and reliable transit options, has sparked concerns among neighboring businesses. Some, like the Satellite Bar on Colfax, are already grappling with reduced foot traffic, increased traffic congestion, and a scarcity of parking spots due to the construction. While the owners express hope for the project's long-term benefits, they acknowledge the anxieties surrounding the extensive construction period and its potential impact on their businesses. Similar anxieties have been echoed in other cities where BRT projects have been implemented. Seattle, for example, saw a higher number of business closures attributed to BRT construction than during the pandemic. However, cities like Cleveland have witnessed the positive economic impacts of BRT, with the HealthLine project transforming a once-declining area into a thriving business district, attracting billions of dollars in investment. Denver's BRT project, although expected to take nearly three more years to complete, differs in its connectivity compared to successful implementations in other cities. Cleveland's HealthLine connects two major job centers, while Denver's line will connect downtown to a medical hub area in Aurora. To ensure smooth bus flow through intersections, drivers will only be permitted to turn left off Colfax at signaled intersections. Approximately 300 on-street parking spaces will be removed within this stretch. While the main BRT corridor will run along East Colfax, the setup will vary in the downtown area and Aurora, with buses operating in side-running transit lanes and mixed-flow traffic, respectively. The project is funded through various state and federal agencies, including \$150 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation, \$88 million from Denver, and \$14 million from the City of Aurora. Construction is overseen by the City of Denver, while the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will manage the BRT bus operations.The project will feature improved bus stations, resembling light rail stops with modern displays, security cameras, sheltered platforms, and seating, spaced approximately three to four blocks apart





