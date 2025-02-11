Denver's Best Cinnamon Rolls

Colorado's famous Johnson's Corner cinnamon rolls are legendary, but Denver has its own delicious contenders. This article explores five bakeries that serve up some of the city's best cinnamon rolls.

The cinnamon rolls at Johnson’s Corner are famous. But there are plenty of good ones in Denver , too. When I was in middle school, I loved it when my basketball team had an away game in the northern part of Colorado ’s I-25 corridor because it meant a stop at Johnson’s Corner on the way home for those famous, bigger-than-your-face cinnamon rolls.

A couple of decades later, I found myself coaching elementary school basketball in Erie and made a punny promise to the team each season: “The first two players who execute a pick-and-roll in a game will get a Johnson’s Corner cinnamon roll to share.” I think we probably set a record for the most screens set in a game. But hey, I’m all about coaching fundamentals — in sports and in pastries.The iconic cinnamon rolls made famous by the truck stop of the same name — and prepare to reopen it as the Black Bear Diner — travel center’s iconic cinnamon rolls are here to stay; the beloved truck stop at 2842 SE Frontage Road in Johnstown, bakes 15,000 of those delectable rolls each month, and they’re still available at the gift shop. Still, as we make our way through this final stretch of winter, it got me thinking about other places that have delicious cinnamon rolls. The goodies from these five will hit your sweet spot.Black Box Bake Shop The Black Box Bake Shop at Edgewater Public Market is known for its out-of-this-world pastries, which recently went viral on social media. But the space-themed bakery at Edgewater Public Market makes an out-of-this-world cinnamon roll, too. The cinnamon rolls are laminated, which means they’re made from a brioche dough that’s then folded like croissants would be, explained pastry chef Arielle Israel, the bakery’s owner. “This gives the cinnamon roll a different texture than most people would expect: It’s lighter but still has a gooey center thanks to the glaze,” she said. Speaking of glaze, Black Box makes it with yogurt, which lends a zip of tang to balance out the sweetness.Denver Biscuit Co. Denver Biscuit Co. uses a touch of apple butter in its cinnamon rolls and coats the buns with a cream cheese frosting. (Provided by Atomic Cowboy)Each cinnamon roll is made with the dough of 2 1/2 biscuits, “which gives them this really amazing buttermilk component with a tiny bit of acid to offset the sugar,” said Nate Lotz, senior vice president of operations. Denver Biscuit Co. also uses a touch of apple butter in its cinnamon rolls and coats the buns with a cream cheese frosting. You can also order your roll with diced-up Tenderbelly bacon sprinkled on top, which is how the staff has been making theirs for years and a bit of a secret menu addition.Trompeau Bakery Since moving to Englewood, Trompeau Bakery on South Broadway has been my go-to destination for pastries and quiches. The flaky, glistening cinnamon rolls from this French bakery are my latest obsession. Trompeau’s French cinnamon rolls use a croissant dough, cinnamon sourced from South America, and a simple syrup that’s spritzed on top to create a glaze as opposed to a frosting, owner Beth Ginsberg told me. They’re the antonym to ooey-gooey, sugary-sweet cinnamon rolls. Something to note: While cinnamon rolls were a past special at the downtown location, they’re currently only available at the Englewood pastry shop.Mr. Biscuits In Wheat Ridge, Mr. Biscuits’ concise menu of scratch-made a.m. goodies includes breakfast sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, and fluffy, rich cinnamon rolls served with a side of cream cheese frosting that can be poured over the top. On the weekends (Friday through Sunday), the bakery adds a rotational, limited-time roll to the menu, creations like blueberry-lemon, gingerbread or Mexican hot chocolate. “It keeps people curious and coming back,” said Annika Pearson, who runs Mr. Biscuits with her two brothers. Pearson joined her siblings in opening up the bakery in 2021 because, at the time, she was the only one old enough to sign the lease. The bakery’s name is a loving nod to her father’s nickname for her little brother.Local Jones Cinnamon rolls headline the daily breakfast and weekend brunch menu at Local Jones, a Cherry Creek North spot where pastries are prized. Made fresh each morning, these huge cinnamon rolls have a touch of vanilla bean and are topped with fluffy cream cheese frosting. Order one for the table





