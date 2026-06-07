Denver residents try to beat the heat during city's first 90-degree weekend of 2026

Denver hit its first 90-degree weekend of 2026, sending residents to Central Park to cool off in the water or find shade.

DENVER - Denver ites headed to Central Park this weekend to cool off as Denver recorded its first 90-degree weekend of 2026. Some chose to splash around in the water.

Others opted for the shade. But everyone had their own way of beating the heat.

"It's nice combining the water with the sun, you know. We're sitting on the grass, enjoying the earth," Joel June shared. Prestige Roberts said the draw was simple.

"I just like playing in the water, because it's always, it's always just like hot outside, and it's just summertime, so I like just being on the water, and just chilling," Roberts explained. Not everyone was in the water, though.

"Watching everybody go play in the water over there. I stay in the shade," said Gina Maestas. For June, the park was the obvious destination.

"Find the quickest place . And yeah, Central Park is where it's at, so yeah," June said. For Roberts, summer has a personal highlight.

"My birthday," Roberts said. For Maestas and Braxton Greene, the hot day was a chance to reconnect with family.

"Those of us that have jobs to find the same day off in a week is not very often, so we can all hang out together. It feels good," Maestas explained. For June and Simmonne Scott, hot days like this are a chance to make new memories.

"Definitely a great way to connect with the community, with ourselves in general, as a family, with nature. It's great," Scott said.

"It's a perfect combination, for you know, perfect combination for family memories and fun, for sure," June added. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Tyler Melito





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