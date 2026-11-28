A local ponytailed man has reportedly egged them over 30 times. He’s not the only one raging against the machines.

A local ponytailed man has reportedly egged them over 30 times. He’s not the only one raging against the machines. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.opened to the public in September, with ride requests frequently exceeding the fleet’s capacity. But not everyone is on board. Critics have slammed Waymo for threatening the, according to the Denver Police Department. The man reportedly stops his car in front of a Waymo, surrounds it with traffic cones so it cannot move, and hurls eggs at its windows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then he leaves the robotaxi and any passenger inside stranded. The unnamed man is described as middle-aged with a ponytail. He is suspected to be a rideshare driver, as his car is registered to a company that provides a fleet of vehicles leased to Lyft drivers. Another person was reported to police for stopping their vehicle in front of a Waymo at a green light, blocking it from passing through the intersection.