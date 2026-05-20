Denver Records Historic Decrease in Homelessness for the First Time in Nine Years

Denver has recorded a substantial decrease in overall homelessness, with significant reductions in homelessness across every major category. This historic accomplishment, marking the first documented instance of a decrease in nearly a decade, demonstrates the collaboration between the City of Denver and the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative through increased outreach programs and collaboration with various groups.

DENVER — For the first time in nine years, Denver recorded a decrease in overall homelessness, with significant reductions in homelessness across every major category, according to the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Count held on Jan. 26, 2026.

Mayor Mike Johnston announced the news, highlighting the collaboration between the City of Denver and the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative. The PIT Count found that overall homelessness dropped by 12.5% compared to the previous year, marking a historic accomplishment and a testament to the city's resilience and determination to address the issue. The city placed more emphasis on street outreach programs and offered ways for the public to continue supporting the downward trend in homelessness.

However, the mayor's office disagreed with an audit report that criticized the financial transparency and oversight of the All In Mile High homelessness initiative





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