Denver Public Schools Sues DHS Over Rescinding of School Protection Rules

Denver Public Schools has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's rollback of rules protecting schools from immigration enforcement, citing concerns about student safety, declining attendance, and the diversion of resources.

Denver Public Schools filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ) and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, challenging the Trump administration's decision to rescind longstanding rules restricting immigration enforcement near sensitive locations, including schools. The lawsuit argues that the policy change has forced schools to divert vital educational resources and caused a sharp decline in attendance.

The lawsuit states that the Department of Public Schools (DPS) is hindered in fulfilling its mission of providing education and life services to students who are refraining from attending DPS schools due to fears of immigration enforcement actions occurring on school grounds. The plaintiffs claim that the Trump administration has not provided a compelling reason for rescinding the rules and has failed to adequately consider or address the potential consequences. Denver Public Schools serve more than 90,000 students, including approximately 4,000 immigrants, according to the lawsuit, citing 2023-2024 school year data. The district, which has a student body that is more than half Hispanic or Latinx, has witnessed an influx of migrants since 2023, with approximately 43,000 people arriving from the U.S. southern border. The lawsuit emphasizes that parents enroll their children in public schools under the belief that their children will be educated and enriched in a safe environment free from the fear of immigration law enforcement. The school district asserts that it has had to allocate significant time and resources to implementing policies aimed at student safety and training faculty and staff on how to respond to individuals claiming to be conducting immigration enforcement at schools. Furthermore, Denver Public Schools demands that DHS publish the directive publicly, arguing that the lack of transparency has impeded their ability to prepare for the policy change





