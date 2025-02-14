Denver Public Schools Sue Trump Administration Over ICE in Schools

Denver Public Schools (DPS) filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging the policy allowing ICE agents in schools. The lawsuit comes after ICE arrests near DPS schools, causing concern and disruption for students and families.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) initiated legal action against the Trump administration on Wednesday, contesting the administration's policy permitting Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) agents to operate within school premises. This move follows a contentious statement by Border Czar Tom Homan in January, who advocated for ICE agents to exercise their discretion in making arrests if a target is located within a school or church.

Homan asserted that the agency evaluates arrests on a case-by-case basis, emphasizing that they are enforcing laws enacted by Congress and signed by the president. He argued that any dissatisfaction with these laws should be addressed through legislative change. Homan further stated that the message must be clear: there are consequences for entering the country illegally. He stressed that without demonstrating these consequences, the border problem will remain unresolved.In response, DPS issued a press release on Wednesday, announcing the filing of a temporary restraining order to prevent the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from operating within its schools. The district cited recent ICE arrests that took place in neighborhoods surrounding some of their schools last week, negatively impacting DPS families and students. DPS emphasized its commitment to its Shared Core Value of Students First, stating that students belong in their schools and deserve to feel safe. The district underscored its constitutional obligation to provide education to all students, regardless of their immigration status or the status of their families. The release also called upon other schools nationwide to join in filing similar lawsuits, urging them to exercise their power and take action to protect their students.This lawsuit arises amidst a growing chorus of school leaders nationwide who are speaking out against President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. For instance, the school board serving Richmond, Virginia, took a stand last week, assuring students that they do not need to fear being apprehended while attending school. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras even addressed students directly in a video last month, conveying a message of reassurance and welcoming them back to school.





