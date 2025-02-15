Denver Public Schools Sue DHS Over Immigration Enforcement on School Grounds

Denver Public Schools (DPS) is suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after the agency reversed a policy that prevented immigration enforcement on school grounds. The lawsuit claims that the policy change has led to a decline in attendance and forced the district to divert resources to address the concerns of students and staff.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ) alleging that the agency's policy changes concerning immigration enforcement on school grounds are causing a significant disruption to the district's operations and student well-being . The lawsuit states that attendance is down 'noticeably' across all DPS schools since the announcement of the new policy.

DPS is asking for a temporary restraining order to prohibit such raids from taking place on school grounds while the lawsuit is being adjudicated. The district claims it has had to divert educational resources to prepare for immigration arrests, to ensure student safety and train staff on how to effectively respond to Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection agents. DPS also highlights the strain on its resources due to the influx of migrant students, noting the need to find more Spanish-speaking support staff and address increasing behavioral issues stemming from tensions between students from different nationalities.The lawsuit arises from the Trump administration's decision on January 20, 2017, to end a longstanding policy that prevented ICE and CBP agents from making arrests at schools, hospitals, and churches. DHS stated at the time that this change empowered agents to enforce immigration laws and apprehend criminal aliens. Following this announcement, DPS implemented its own internal protocols to safeguard students and prevent unauthorized entry by federal immigration officers. According to reports, the district issued staff instructions on how to stall ICE officers from entering school buildings





