Denver prosecutors are reviewing criminal charges against a vigilante targeting Waymo robots with eggs and cones. This shift follows initial dismissal of the incidents as civil matters, driven by public debate over autonomous vehicle safety.

A persistent campaign of vandalism targeting autonomous vehicles in Denver has triggered a significant shift in the local legal strategy. District Attorney John Walsh's office is now reconsidering the classification of incidents involving a mysterious suspect who has allegedly attacked approximately 30 Waymo driverless taxis. The reevaluation comes after initial assertions by Deputy District Attorney Philip Reinert that the egg-pelting and cone-blocking behavior did not meet the threshold for criminal prosecution.

The Vigilante's Modus Operandi and Incidents

Police reports detail a specific pattern of behavior exhibited by a middle-aged, bearded man with a ponytail. The suspect allegedly drives a Toyota Corolla, which is registered to a company that provides vehicles for Lyft drivers, suggesting a potential connection to the rideshare industry. According to the Denverite, the suspect pulls up in front of a Waymo vehicle and uses traffic cones from his trunk to isolate it from surrounding traffic. Once the robotaxi is blocked, he proceeds to hurl eggs at the car, rendering it unable to continue its journey.

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Waymo has documented around 30 such incidents involving this single suspect. The company pursued criminal charges in seven of these specific cases, hoping to establish a legal precedent. However, the initial response from prosecutors was hesitant, with the District Attorney's office stating that no crime was committed due to a lack of permanent property damage. This stance fueled online speculation that the suspect might be a disgruntled competitor or advocate for human drivers.

Legal Thresholds and Damage Assessment

The core legal dispute centers on the definition of criminal damage under Colorado law. Deputy District Attorney Philip Reinert initially argued that throwing eggs at a vehicle was a civil matter rather than a criminal one. A spokesperson for the District Attorney's office reinforced this position, stating that without visible, permanent damage, the threshold for criminal mischief was not met. This interpretation aligns with traditional statutes that focus on physical destruction of property.

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However, legal experts and Waymo representatives argue that the financial impact constitutes tangible damage. A Waymo spokesperson told investigators that cleaning the egg-covered vehicles cost the company approximately $800 per incident, with estimates potentially reaching $2,000 when factoring in labor and downtime. Furthermore, the vehicles were temporarily taken out of service, disrupting the company's operational efficiency. Former US Attorney for Colorado Jason Dunn noted that if an action results in monetary loss, it likely qualifies as damage in the eyes of the law.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Sentiment

The incident has drawn widespread attention and divided public opinion. Online communities have expressed unexpected admiration for the suspect, with some users celebrating the attacks as acts of resistance against the expanding presence of autonomous technology in urban areas. One social media commenter remarked that some heroes wear ponytails, highlighting the frustration felt by some residents regarding the displacement of human drivers.

Conversely, the rideshare and autonomous vehicle industries view these actions as threats to public safety and business continuity. Jason Dunn pointed out that while a single egg-throwing incident might seem minor, the repetitive nature of the conduct warrants greater legal attention. He suggested that the District Attorney's office must prioritize resources, but a pattern of disruption that costs a company thousands of dollars should not be ignored. The tension reflects broader national debates over the integration of self-driving cars into American cities.

Future Legal Directions and Statutory Options

In response to the publicity and the evolving nature of the incidents, the District Attorney's office has signaled a change in direction. Spokesperson Matt Jablow confirmed that the office is now collecting additional evidence related to potential damage and working with the City Attorney's Office to determine the most appropriate legal mechanism. This collaborative approach aims to address the behavior more effectively, potentially utilizing statutes that cover obstruction of traffic or tampering with property.

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Colorado law provides specific provisions that may apply to these cases, including laws against knowingly projecting a missile at a vehicle designed to transport people or property. Prosecutors may also consider charges related to criminal mischief if they can establish that the suspect knowingly caused financial or operational harm. The shift in strategy suggests that authorities are recognizing the cumulative impact of the vandalism and the need to maintain order in the growing sector of autonomous transportation.