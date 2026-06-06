Denver Pride's First Mutt Strut: A Vibrant Doggy Drag Show Steals the Spotlight

Denver Pride month kicked off with a unique twist as the city hosted its inaugural Mutt Strut, a dog drag show, on June 6, 2026. Held at Skiptown Denver, the event featured a runway where dogs and owners showcased elaborate costumes under the guidance of drag queens like Fupa. From a French bulldog in a stroller-turned-U-Haul to a rainbow-tutu-clad pup, the celebration blended pet enthusiasm with drag flair, embodying the inclusive spirit of Pride.

Denver Pride hosted its first-ever Mutt Strut , a doggy drag show, as part of Denver Pride month on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Skiptown Denver at York Street Yards.

The vibrant event saw dogs and their owners strutting their stuff on a runway, embracing the festive and inclusive spirit of Pride. Local drag queens, including Fupa, served as emcees, hyping up the crowd and adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Participants showcased creative costumes, with one dog named Rita wearing a rainbow tutu and another named Frisco, under the stage name Ginger Snaps, having his wig adjusted by owner Debra Winter before taking the stage.

Some dogs, like Storm, a nine-year-old French bulldog, found inventive ways to participate; Storm was pushed down the runway in a stroller transformed into a U-Haul truck, with judges scoring the creative entry. Owners such as Nikoleta Verbeck and Brooke Attaway were seen preparing their pets, with frisco's wig adjustment and Sitka standing up for a treat from Brooke Attaway highlighting the joyful pre-show moments.

The event concluded with participants like Jenna Watts carrying her dog, Barque, after their runway appearance, capturing the heartwarming blend of pet love and drag culture that defined the day





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Denver Pride Mutt Strut Dog Drag Show Pet Event Pride Month Drag Queen Costume Contest Skiptown Denver

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