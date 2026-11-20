Denver expands early childhood support through the new First Step Collective, aiming to include infant and toddler care within five years alongside existing preschool tuition aid.

The Denver Preschool Program has initiated a significant expansion of its services through the creation of the First Step Collective. This new umbrella organization integrates the taxpayer-funded Denver Preschool Program with several other early childhood groups to better support families. The collective is designed to serve as a unified front for early learning assistance, with a specific strategic focus on children younger than five years old. This move signals a major shift in how the city approaches childcare accessibility for its youngest residents.

Pilot Program Expansion Strategy

The First Step Collective will soon begin a pilot program aimed at exploring expanded support for infants and toddlers. According to a news release regarding the announcement, this initiative is designed to identify effective methods for serving this younger demographic. Elsa Holguín, the president and CEO of the Denver Preschool Program, emphasized that no single organization can meet every need on its own. She stated that connecting strengths and reducing barriers will make it easier for families and caregivers to find appropriate support. The goal is to create a more seamless experience for parents navigating early childhood services.

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Implementation Timeline and Goals

While the initiative will not immediately begin offering expanded support for infants and toddlers, it strives to achieve this goal within the next five years. Irene Bonham, the vice president of communications for the Denver Preschool Program, clarified that both efforts will share data and information during this transition period. This phased approach allows the organization to build a robust infrastructure before fully rolling out services for the younger age group. The timeline aligns with broader municipal goals to stabilize early childhood care systems across the city.

Municipal Leadership and Funding Context

City officials announced the new initiative during the Denver Preschool Program's 20th anniversary celebration on Thursday at the Blossom House Early Learning Center in the Westwood neighborhood. Voters originally approved a dedicated portion of the city's sales tax for the Denver Preschool Program in 2006 to help offset preschool costs. The program provides assistance to families at any income level based on a sliding scale, with up to 100% of costs subsidized for some families. Over the past 20 years, the program has provided $272 million in tuition aid to 83,000 Denver children. The organization pays tuition credits directly to the school a family chooses, ensuring flexibility for parents.

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Community Collaboration and Impact

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston expressed strong support for the initiative, stating that Denver has shown what is possible when a community comes together around its youngest residents. He noted that the city has an opportunity to build on that foundation and make it easier for families to access the care they need. Jess Ridgeway, the executive director of Denver's Office of Children's Affairs, highlighted that families do not experience early childhood as a set of separate programs. She emphasized that having more partners working toward the same goal improves service delivery. The board asked its staff to begin looking into ways to serve younger children about a year ago, ahead of broader policy discussions.

Future Outlook and Stakeholder Roles

Johnston is running for a second term in next spring's municipal election, with a platform that includes bringing childcare for all to the city. The launch of the state's universal preschool program has enabled the Denver program to support families in more ways recently. The First Step Collective aims to consolidate these efforts under one strategic vision. Community partners are working alongside the organization to best support families as the initiative moves forward. This collaborative model is expected to streamline access to resources and reduce administrative hurdles for caregivers seeking early education support.