Denver Post Seeks Reader Input for 2025 Green Chile Bracket Challenge

The Denver Post is gearing up for its annual food bracket challenge, and this year's theme is all about green chile! Readers are invited to submit their suggestions for the best green chile makers in metro Denver. The top contenders will be featured in a March Madness-style bracket, with six weeks of online voting to determine the ultimate champion.

March is on its way, and at The Denver Post , that means it's time once again for our annual food bracket challenge. Every year, we create our March Madness-style competition, taking one of Denver’s favorite dishes and allowing readers to vote for their favorite restaurant version. For 2025, things will get even hotter as we pit 32 of metro Denver’s best green chile makers against one another in head-to-head matchups. But first, we need your help.

To fill out the bracket, we’re asking readers for suggestions. Please go to denverpost.com/theknow and use the form to make suggestions for us to consider. Then we’ll compile our bracket and roll it out for six weeks of voting starting on Wednesday, Feb. 26. This year's challenge will feature a diverse range of restaurants, from well-known establishments to hidden gems, all vying for the coveted title of Denver's Green Chile Champion. Expect to see familiar names alongside newcomers, ensuring a thrilling and unpredictable competition. As for the voting process, it will be conducted entirely online, allowing readers from across the metro area to participate. Get ready to cast your vote and crown your favorite green chile!





