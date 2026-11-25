Denver investigators connect 19-year-old Lopez's death to a series of car thefts and murders, charging two men and identifying a 15-year-old juvenile suspect in a disturbing crime pattern.

Denver Police investigators have established critical forensic links between the fatal June 24 shooting of 19-year-old Lopez and a broader pattern of criminal activity across the Denver area. Evidence collected at the scene of Lopez's death, including cartridge casings and surveillance footage, directly ties the suspected getaway vehicle and its occupants to multiple prior incidents of car theft, attempted robbery, and another homicide. These connections were detailed in arrest affidavits filed by the Denver Police Department, which outline a disturbing trend of violent auto theft crews operating throughout the city in late June.

Forensic Evidence Links Crime Scenes

Investigators determined that fired cartridge casings recovered from outside Lopez's home matched those collected from previous crime scenes. The affidavit confirms that these ballistic matches connect the June 24 shooting to a car break-in on June 13 in the 17700 block of East 64th Avenue, a shooting incident on June 21 in the 6000 block of North Ceylon Street, and shots fired near Lincoln Elementary School on June 23. Additionally, an attempted carjacking reported in the 4900 block of North Cathay Court on June 23 was linked through this forensic evidence.

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Surveillance cameras further cemented the link between the suspects and a string of criminal mischief and vehicle thefts. The suspected getaway car from the Lopez shooting was captured on camera during incidents in the 5300 block of North Titan Court and at motor vehicle theft locations in the 15500 block of East Olmsted Place and the 5100 block of North Granby Street, all on June 23. This visual evidence provided investigators with a clear timeline of the suspects' movements across different neighborhoods over a short period.

Arrests and Charges Against Adult Suspects

As of the recent court filing, the adult suspects face severe felony charges stemming from the investigation into Lopez's death. Escobedo has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, and motor vehicle theft. He also faces misdemeanor charges for juvenile possession of a handgun and a prohibited large-capacity magazine, indicating his age and access to high-capacity firearms.

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Duron-Villanueva faces even more extensive charges, including one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, six counts of attempted aggravated robbery, four counts of motor vehicle theft, and two counts of attempted motor vehicle theft. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of juvenile possession of a handgun. These charges reflect the violent nature of the incidents and the premeditated intent attributed to the defendants by the prosecution.

Juvenile Suspect and Counter-Surveillance Tactics

A 15-year-old suspect, whose identity is protected because his case remains in juvenile court, is linked to the crime through fingerprint evidence found on the getaway car used in Lopez's death. These fingerprints were matched to prints collected from broken door handles and vehicles during several other car theft incidents in the area. The teenager was also identified by a suspect arrested in connection with an auto theft crew operating in the Lakewood area, who provided surveillance video and social media photos showing the group holding guns.

Police noted sophisticated counter-surveillance tactics employed by the group. During the investigation into a separate June 30 shooting death, officers located a stolen 2017 black BMW with Texas plates in a Denver apartment complex garage. While monitoring this vehicle, they spotted a black Nissan Rogue engaging in counter-surveillance of the BMW. This rogue vehicle contained five people, including the 15-year-old boy suspected in the other homicide, who was taken into custody after the driver refused to stop for police.

Impact on Denver Communities and Legal Proceedings

The shooting of Lopez occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on June 24 in the 15000 block of East Olmsted Place. He ran from his parents' home to confront a group breaking into his mother's car. His mother told investigators that she and her husband watched as the suspects' car fled and then turned around to shoot at the family from two windows, striking Lopez. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back, and he was later found deceased by his wife after returning home the following night.

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Denton Police have warned the public about a disturbing trend of men being killed while confronting car thieves. The complexity of these cases involves legal nuances specific to Colorado law. Children as young as 12 can be tried as adults in the state. For defendants younger than 16, prosecutors and defense attorneys must present evidence regarding the crime and the defendant to a juvenile court judge, who then decides whether to transfer the case to district court for adult prosecution.