Denver Nuggets Complete 3-1 Road Trip as Jamal Murray Records Season-High Nine Assists in Win Over Pelicans

Denver Nuggets finish 3-1 on a four-game road trip. Jamal Murray delivers elite stats while Tyus Jones and Aaron Gordon face criticism for poor performances.

The Denver Nuggets concluded a demanding four-game road trip with a successful 3-1 record, wrapping up their journey in Louisiana on Saturday with a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The team secured three wins against the Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and Indiana Pacers, while suffering a ten-point defeat to the Houston Rockets. This result leaves Denver with three more wins than losses for the stretch, reinforcing their resilience on the road.

Jamal Murray delivered an elite offensive performance throughout the entire trip, averaging 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. His shooting efficiency remained exceptionally high at 57.7% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc. Murray carried the offensive load for the Nuggets, proving once again why he is considered one of the premier point guards in the NBA.

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Murray demonstrated superior playmaking skills during the three victories, recording eight or more assists in each win. He delivered a season-high nine assists during the crucial victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. In the lone loss against the Houston Rockets, he compensated for the team's struggles by scoring 38 points individually, showcasing his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

Cameron Johnson returned to form after missing early season games, averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 rebounds during the trip. He shot 50% from the field and 39.1% from deep, establishing himself as a valuable third option. Although he struggled slightly in the win over New Orleans, shooting 3-of-11 for 12 points, his overall contribution has been vital to the team's success on the road.

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The Nuggets faced concerns with backup point guard Tyus Jones, who averaged only 1.8 points and 2.8 assists in 9.8 minutes of play. Jones shot just 20% from the field during the four-game stretch, raising questions about his role moving forward. The front office may consider upgrading the backup position before the trade deadline if Jones fails to show more offensive upside.

Aaron Gordon also faced scrutiny due to a decline in production, averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds on poor shooting percentages. He shot just 36.1% from the field and 12.5% from three-point range during the trip. His best performance came in the win over the Pelicans, where he scored 11 points on efficient 4-of-6 shooting, but the team expects more from their veteran forward.

The Nuggets now return home with momentum, having improved their standing through disciplined execution on a difficult West Coast swing. The balanced attack led by Murray, combined with consistent contributions from Johnson, has stabilized the team's performance. However, addressing the inefficiencies from Gordon and Jones remains a priority for the coaching staff.

Denver's ability to close out games in tight contests, such as the wins over Memphis and Indiana, highlights their growing maturity. The ten-point loss to Houston serves as a reminder of the challenges ahead. The team must maintain their focus as they transition back to home games, leveraging the confidence built during this successful road trip.