Denver Nuggets Defeat Toronto Raptors 128-109 Behind Hopkins and Gordon

Denver Nuggets overcome early season struggles to beat Toronto Raptors 128-109. Rookie Bryce Hopkins scores 18 points and Aaron Gordon adds 17 in a dominant win at Ball Arena on November 4 2026.

Denver Nuggets defeated Toronto Raptors by a score of 128-109 in a decisive NBA matchup held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, USA on November 4, 2026. The victory marked the largest margin of triumph for Denver this season, covering a 19-point differential that showcased their offensive efficiency and defensive intensity. This win allowed the Nuggets to improve their record significantly, bouncing back from a 1-2 start to secure three victories in their last four games.

Rookie Bryce Hopkins Delivers Career Night

Bryce Hopkins, a second-round rookie on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets, delivered a standout performance against the Toronto Raptors. The 24-year-old forward finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and two steals while shooting 6-7 from the field, 1-1 from deep, and 5-8 from the free-throw line. His aggressive play on both ends of the court perfectly compensated for the absence of injured veteran DeMar DeRozan.

Also read Nuggets Surprisingly Rule Out DeMar DeRozan for Raptors Game

Coaching staff members confidently utilized Hopkins early in the game, recognizing his rare impact for a rookie in this stage of his career. This performance highlights his reliability on the bench, even though he will likely only see significant minutes when starters ahead of him are sidelined. His efficient shooting and defensive contributions provide the Nuggets with a valuable depth option moving forward.

Aaron Gordon Regains Efficiency and Rhythm

Aaron Gordon contributed 17 points and two steals, shooting 7-9 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc to achieve his most efficient game of the season. Despite grabbing only one rebound in 25 minutes, his offensive output addressed early fan concerns about potential regression. Keeping him healthy remains the top priority for the Denver Nuggets as they aim to restore his All-Star caliber play.

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Gordon's ability to find rhythm from beyond the arc is crucial for his return to peak performance. His limited minutes during this victory were managed carefully, ensuring he remains fresh for the remainder of the schedule. The coaching staff continues to balance his workload while relying on his proven scoring ability to drive the offense when needed.

Tyus Jones Leads Bench Playmaking

Tyus Jones delivered his best performance of the season with eight assists and six points on 3-4 shooting in just 18 minutes against Toronto. This marked a stark contrast to his previous six games where he recorded only four total assists in 59 minutes. With DeMar DeRozan sidelined, Jones stepped up as the primary ball-handler and playmaker for the second unit, managing the offense with just one turnover.

This performance suggests Tyus Jones is better utilized as the lead playmaker for the Denver Nuggets bench. His effectiveness increases significantly when he maintains possession and directs the flow of the game. The coaching staff may now trust him more in this expanded role, expecting similar productive outputs in future games.

Alpha Diallo Struggles for Rotation Minutes

Alpha Diallo, the reigning EuroLeague Best Defender, has struggled to secure consistent minutes since returning from a four-game absence. Following training camp hype, Diallo initially earned 22 minutes on opening night but has played only six and four minutes in his last two appearances. His limited action came mostly in garbage time, raising questions about his role in the current rotation.

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Given his defensive expertise, Diallo deserves more floor time, especially when key players like Julian Strawther and Spencer Jones are unavailable. The Denver Nuggets need to evaluate how Diallo fits into their defensive schemes moving forward. His current lack of opportunities contrasts sharply with his preseason promises and early season potential to impact the game.