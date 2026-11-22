Nikola Jokic led Denver with 26 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds as the Nuggets rallied for a 133-124 win over Houston in a back-and-forth NBA Cup game. Jokic scored 24 second-half points as Denver finished on a 23-9 run to improve to 2-0 in group play, while Alperen Sengun recorded a 28-point triple-double for the Rockets.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 133-124 in a back-and-forth NBA Cup game Friday night.

Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson each scored 19 for the Nuggets in a matchup that featured 32 lead changes and 17 ties. Neither team led by more than five until there was 2:01 remaining. The win was Denver's sixth in eight games, the past two of which have come against the Rockets and Boston Celtics, who are a combined 23-9.

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Aaron Gordon added 18 points for the Nuggets, while DeMar DeRozan scored 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 points and seven assists. Jokic scored 24 points in the second half, including 18 in the third quarter. Alperen Sengun, who played the first quarter in goggles after sustaining a scratched cornea in a win Wednesday against Indiana, led the way for Houston with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double this season.

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Each of the Rockets’ starters finished with at least 16 points, including 25 from Fred VanVleet, who also had nine assists. Their backups, however, provided only 12 points and combined to miss 13 of 17 shots. After a 20-foot jumper by VanVleet extended Houston’s lead to five with 5:10 left, Denver countered with 10 straight points in 1:55 and finished the game on a 23-9 run.

The Nuggets improved to 2-0 in the group stage of the NBA Cup, while the Rockets dropped to 1-2. It was the second meeting in 11 days between the teams. Houston won the first one, 110-100, on Nov. 9. Up next Rockets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Nuggets: At the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.