The Denver Nuggets have won four of their last five games to improve to 11-6, implementing rotation changes with the return of Julian Strawther and increased opportunities for Ryan Nembhard, potentially sidelining Trevon Brazile and Tyus Jones.

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Ryan Nembhard drives against Utah Jazz forward Harrison Ingram during the second half at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, it was nice to see them move to 11-6 for the season. They have now won four of their last five, but they are making some interesting changes to the rotation that could impact their season outlook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julian Strawther made his season debut on Friday night after missing the first 15 games with a knee injury and posted five points, three rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes off the bench. With Strawther back in the mix and the NuggetsIn the win against the Jazz, the Nuggets had a primary bench unit of Ryan Nembhard, Julian Strawther, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, and Marvin Bagley III, with Trevon Brazile logging four minutes and Tyus Jones spending the entire game on the bench.