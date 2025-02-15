Denver Man's Lifelong Mission to Feed the Needy Faces Funding Challenges

Wally Barrett, 77, has spent 45 years delivering food and essential items to those in need. His organization, Wally's Food Rescue and Deliveries, faces funding challenges, including the need for repairs on his aging delivery truck.

Wally Barrett, a 77-year-old from Denver , has dedicated the last 45 years to feeding those in need. He founded Wally's Food Rescue and Deliveries, a non-profit organization that collects food from various sources and delivers it to individuals and families struggling with food insecurity.Barrett's mission started as a simple effort to provide meals to people experiencing homelessness. Over time, it expanded to include delivering furniture, toys, and pet supplies to those who need them.

He relies heavily on his 2004 Ford F-150, which has almost 190,000 miles and requires an estimated $2,500 in repairs. Without a functioning vehicle, Barrett's ability to deliver essential items comes to a standstill. He struggles to raise the necessary funds, relying on a fixed income and a GoFundMe campaign. He also welcomes volunteers to assist with deliveries and lifting heavy loads. His primary need is help with the cost of gas, which averages $800 per month.Barrett's dedication to his work is unwavering. He finds immense joy in helping others and believes he has one of the best jobs in the world. His impact on the community is profound. Brian Murray, who previously experienced homelessness, shared how Barrett's consistent support provided him with much-needed sustenance during a challenging time. Tammy McTurk, a volunteer with the organization for nearly eight years, delivers food to School Partners of St. James, a church organization that provides meals to families in Denver.Barrett is eager to pass on his knowledge to younger generations, hoping to inspire them to continue his work when he can no longer do it himself. He sees his efforts as a testament to the power of compassion and community support. Anyone interested in contributing to Barrett's mission can donate to his GoFundMe campaign or volunteer their time by calling him at 720-629-5745. His story highlights the vital need for food security initiatives and the impact that one person's dedication can have on countless lives





