Denver, Littleton sue Bow Mar over controversial gate and road closure project

“As mayor, it’s my responsibility to ensure residents receive the services they paid for, and we are ready to go to court — and if necessary, beyond — to ensure the roads stay open,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said.

that the two larger cities say is an illegal maneuver to “shift” traffic, and potential collisions, to the town’s larger neighbors. Both cities are asking a judge to stop the construction of a gate at South Sheridan Boulevard and the planned closure of West Tufts Avenue at the Bow Mar town line, saying in athat the barriers “exceed Bow Mar’s authority” under state law.

“The Gates are not a reasonable exercise of the police power,” the lawsuit states. “The Gates close roads that classifies as major collectors and that the regional transportation system relies on to carry traffic. ” Bow Mar, an affluent community of 900 with large lot homes bordered by Littleton and Denver, has said it expects to have its gate on South Sheridan Boulevardand operational by January.

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The gate could be opened only by town residents, emergency services and delivery trucks. Bow Mar leaders have said the restriction is necessary to halt cut-through traffic that has already resulted in several collisions in the town and risks killing someone one day. According to town data, around 1,200 vehicles enter Bow Mar via Sheridan per day, an increase of 51% over the past eight years.

Police have issued nearly 900 citations for speeding and unsafe driving in the town over the last four years. In a Monday news release, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said, “Bow Mar doesn’t get to decide what is or isn’t a public road, and they don’t get to make life less safe for Denver and Littleton drivers.

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” “As mayor, it’s my responsibility to ensure residents receive the services they paid for, and we are ready to go to court — and if necessary, beyond — to ensure the roads stay open,” Johnston said in a statement. Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter said it’s critical that there’s “equal access for both Littleton and Denver residents who all share this regional network.

” “We should be working together to find solutions — not erecting barriers that divide us,” he said in the news release. Monday’s action fell short of what Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn described to The Denver Post last month as the “nuclear option” in the dispute — Denver installing its own gate on South Sheridan Boulevard to neutralize Bow Mar’s barrier.

The municipalities have been fighting over the prospect of road restrictions and closures into and out of Bow Mar for several months, with residentsin June demanding that something be done before someone is killed by a speeding vehicle. At its heart, Denver and Littleton’s lawsuit said the gate and the Tufts Avenue road closure simply serve to shift traffic hazards Bow Mar wants to address to the neighboring cities.

“Moving traffic off a signalized collector onto residential streets, where residents back out of their driveways into the street and where drivers must enter a busy arterial without a signal, increases the risk of collisions with backing vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and children, and of turning collisions at the unsignalized intersections on West Quincy Avenue,” the lawsuit states. The complaint also claims that Bow Mar received from CDOT nearly $37,000 in Highway Users Tax Fund money in 2025 and another nearly $31,000 in HUTF funds through Oct. 20 of this year, obligating it to keep its roads open to the public.