Denver leaders hope Democrats’ conference is precursor to 2028 DNC

The week after Democrats swept the country’s elections, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston stepped on stage at Mission Ballroom Thursday afternoon and pitched a room full of high-powered party members his ideas for their next move.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston speaks at the What’s Next conference at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. the country’s elections, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston stepped on stage at the Mission Ballroom and pitched a room full of high-powered party members his ideas for their next move.

In his 6-minute address opening the “What’s Next” conference, Johnston laid out an ambitious plan to address the nation’s housing affordability crisis. The first-term mayor suggested the country commit to building 10 million deed-restricted homes over the next 10 years, limiting rent to only 30% of an individual’s income.

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“If we can find money to bomb homes in Iran, we can certainly find money to build homes in America,” he said. “We love the idea of this being the bookend of this cycle,” Johnston said of the conference in an interview ahead of its start. “The future of this cycle starts in Denver and ends in Denver.

” While the gathering of about 2,000 Democrats in Denver wasn’t organized by the same group that will decide which of three shortlisted cities will host the next DNC, Johnston hopes the Majority Democrats’ event can serve as a kind of “rehearsal dinner” for the 2028 presidential nomination. Rep. Joe Neguse gives the welcoming remarks during the second day of the What's Next post-election Democratic Party gathering on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at The Mission Ballroom in Denver.

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who don’t identify with “the activist left,” to bring their members to Denver. The group’s members include Johnston, Sen. Michael Bennet, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and Sen.

-elect James Talarico of Texas.

“We think it’s a good addition to the sales pitch, but it’s not connected,” Johnston said of the event.that city officials were making a bid to host the party’s next presidential nominating convention. Two months later, the cityThe central committee is expected to make its decision by the end of this year, according to the Associated Press. The presidential nominating conventions happen every four years and are where Democratic and Republican party delegates formally select their presidential candidates.

Denver last hosted the event in 2008 when President Barack Obama accepted his nomination at Empower Field at Mile High. Johnston told The Denver Post that the city is still in negotiations with the Democratic National Committee over how it would manage the four-day convention, which would welcome about 50,000 people to the city.

On Thursday, the Denver Downtown Development Authority voted to provide up to $40 million as a backup fund in case the DNC host committee doesn’t meet its private fundraising efforts. The host committee would have to ultimately reimburse the funds if they’re used. The City Council must also vote on the DDDA’s decision before it’s finalized. The Denver Downtown Development Authority is indirectly taxpayer-funded through tax increment financing.

DNC Chair Ken Martin visited the city for an official site visit earlier this year. A few weeks ago, he and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries visited the city for a fundraiser, Neguse told a group of reporters Friday. The two also visited Boston, Philadelphia and many other cities for fundraisers leading up to the midterms.

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“We’ve been working very hard to make the case that Denver is the prime place to host the Democratic National Convention in 2028,” Neguse said. “Having been here for the 2008 convention, as a young law student, I remember very fondly sitting in the nosebleed seats at Mile High Stadium with my dad watching Barack Obama accept the nomination and become our nation’s first black president.

” The conference organizers may not be the same people as those in the DNC, but there is plenty of overlap among the events’ attendees. Several high-profile Democrats and people rumored to be considering running for president in 2028 spoke at the RiNo-based conference. That list includes Pete Buttigieg, Talarico, Hakeem Jeffries, Neguse and Josh Shapiro. More than 2,000 lawmakers, operatives and party members registered to attend, said Vidhya Jeyadev, spokeswoman for the group.

Shad Murib, the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, agreed with Johnston on the importance of the “What’s Next” conference, saying the event offered an opportunity for Denver.

“We’re looking forward to proving our case for being able to host one of the most important landmarks of the next couple years, which is nominating the next president of the United States,” Murib said. The two-day “What’s Next” event included sessions with titles like “what voters want,” “what needs to change” and “a different kind of Democrat.

” Discussions centered around what the midterm’s blue wave does and doesn’t mean and how Democrats should use their power to accomplish policy wins and convince voters to keep them in power in the next election cycle.