Misery loves company and signing up might make you a few new friends.

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The German-founded operator has been around for nearly a decade but in more recent years, its racing series has surged in popularity. More than two million athletes are projected to participate in the 2026-27 season, which involves over a hundred events across six continents. The global phenomenon coincides with the rising interest in hybrid fitness — a model that combines strength, cardiovascular exercises and high-intensity interval training to develop well-rounded athletic performance.

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“We’re seeing a real shift in how people approach fitness,” affirms Allison Muscart, Hyrox senior marketing manager for the Americas region. “People want something to train towards and Hyrox offers a clear, measurable challenge that’s accessible to a wide range of fitness levels. The combination of running and functional fitness, alongside the community aspect, has been a huge driver of that growth. ”released this year, Denver ranked fifth among the country’s healthiest cities.

“It’s a city where people already embrace active lifestyles, and we saw a great opportunity to bring the Hyrox experience to that community,” says Muscart. Easy access to an international airport also made it an ideal destination for the event, which took over the National Western Center from Nov. 12 to 15. Nearly 14,000 athletes participated in various divisions dedicated to solo women and men, as well as gender-specific and mixed teams of two and four people.

“Denver’s altitude adds an interesting dimension to the race, particularly for athletes traveling from lower elevations,” Muscart notes. “One of the great things about Hyrox is that the race format remains consistent worldwide, allowing athletes to test themselves in different environments and compare their performances. ” The standardized race combines running with functional workout stations. Across eight rounds, competitors alternate between a one-kilometer run and exercises like rowing, burpee broad jumps, sandbag lunges and pushing a weighted sled.

Not only a physical commitment, Hyrox also requires some serious studying with a rulebook that’s nearly 50 pages long. Events also come with a hefty price tag. A doubles race in Denver, complete with insurance and photos, was priced at $258. I winced when I paid for my registration back in May, the day tickets went on sale.

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They were almost entirely sold out a week later, so acting fast was a good move. However, I really had no idea what I had signed up for. Friendships really can start in unexpected ways. Nearly two years ago, I interviewed Kelsey Nichols and her family several times forEarly chats revealed shared interests, and over time, we got together regularly for hikes with our sweet rescue dogs.

On the trail with her girls one snowy March afternoon, Nichols asked me if I had heard of Hyrox, to which the answer was no. I had just renewed my gym membership a few months prior — in line with my on-again, off-again relationship with working out. For most of my adult life, exercise came in the form of hiking and skiing in the mountains.

There have been sporadic periods of running, though I’ve never even signed up for a 5K. But Nichols asked me to be her Hyrox partner and so I agreed, excited for a challenge and more reasons to get together with my friend. Looking back, I’m glad I went in blind because the months that followed pushed me far outside my comfort zone. When I committed to Hyrox, I wasn’t starting entirely at square one.

I had been strength training and running somewhat regularly for about five months, though my methods were far from targeted. The goal then was simply general health. I didn’t know how to build a training plan so naturally, I turned to the internet and learned all about zone 2 cardio, my VO2 max, the Norwegian 4×4 method and more. I splurged on a Garmin watch for my birthday.

Nichols and I compared notes and shared Instagram reels of creators divulging all their best Hyrox tips: how to nail transitions in doubles races, the best form for each station, common penalties — and also how to style and glitter our hair for race day. We touched base constantly, both online and in person.

Most weeks, we practiced station work together at an open gym and attended a HIIT class atMy weeks also involved upper and lower body strength sessions, along with all sorts of runs: easy jogs, 10-mile efforts, threshold intervals, compromised running and hill training. For months leading up to the big day, I generally spent one to two hours exercising five to six days a week. was also a steep learning curve.

I tracked calories, carbs and protein for a short time to understand my baseline, then meal prepped on the weekends. Tofu, tempeh, bagels and bananas became staples in my kitchen. Fifteen pounds heavier, I felt great both physically and mentally — though I still had days when I questioned if I was doing enough. A week out from our race, Nichols and I did our final big training session.

We ran eight short segments at an easy pace and went through all the station work, at least in part. Unlike some competitors, we never did a full rehearsal or “sim” of the race, and I wondered if that was a mistake. But it was too late to give it a go and time to taper back, allowing our bodies to recover before the big day, Nov. 15.

We went to The morning of our Hyrox slot, my feelings tipped to more nerves than excitement. After countless hours of dedication, there was so much pressure to perform. I’m sure this is a familiar feeling for more experienced athletes but being my first race, I was surprised by the mix of emotions. Eventually, I settled and accepted whatever was to come.

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Wearing matching sets and covered in glitter, Nichols and I arrived at the Stockyards two hours early and got checked in. Our race number was written in marker across our forearms and we strapped tracking chips to our ankles, then made our way to the warm-up area where we stretched and slurped down energy gels. Three minutes before our 11:20 a.m. start time, we entered the infamous Red Bull tunnel.

Two-woman teams of all ages filled the space and after the ten-second countdown, we were off. Pent-up adrenaline made it difficult not to go into a full sprint but Nichols and I paced ourselves. We made it to the skierg machines in just under six minutes, slower than most this season, then ripped down on the handles, ticking up to the thousand-meter criteria.

After another run, we took turns pushing a 225-pound sled for fifty meters; ran again, then pulled a 172-pound sled attached to a long rope for the same distance. These were our toughest stations and there was a lot of the race to go.

We made our laps around the track, sucked down more gels and hit our stride, ranking above average in the next three stations: eighty meters of burpee broad jumps, a thousand meters of rowing and a 200-meter jog with 35-pound kettlebells in each hand. Following yet another run, we took turns doing lunges for a thousand meters while carrying a 22-pound sandbag on our backs.

Next came our last run, which turned out to be our fastest. The final push was a hundred wall balls, which involves squatting and tossing a nine-pound ball at a target nine feet above the ground. We knocked it out much faster than we were anticipating, all while our husbands and friend cheered for us from the sidelines. As soon as the digital monitor flashed green, Nichols and I raced to the finish.

With zero penalties, we completed the race in one hour, 21 minutes and 59 seconds, placing us in the top 15% of women’s open doubles teams to race in Denver. It’s true that you can dramatically change your life in a short period. This time last year, I committed to a three-month sober challenge and quit my daily weed habit for good.

I got serious about working out, even when I couldn’t do ten sit-ups and had never been to a HIIT class. You could sign up for a Hyrox event and maybe that will spark a similar passion for fitness. But for the best results, I’d recommend surrounding yourself with friends like Nichols — ones who inspire you and motivate you to grow. Muscart adds, “What’s particularly exciting about Hyrox is the community developing around it.

It’s not just about race day but the training, friendships and shared experiences that bring people together throughout the year. ” From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is a writer and digital marketer who founded her up-and-coming agency, Campsite Creative, in 2022. At heart, she’s a lover of adventure looking to blend work with her passions for hiking, skiing and exploring Colorado. She covers outdoor recreation for Wacts as the editor of Travel Lemming, and has been featured in numerous publications for her insights on must-have experiences.