Heating a building with sewage isn’t as gross — or as stinky — as it sounds. A Denver-area utility is exploring the possibility of using wastewater’s thermal heat more often.

Steam rises at the Robert Hite Treatment Facility outfalls on the South Platte River in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. Leaders at Metro Water Recovery are pitching technology that siphons heat from warm wastewater — like the water that goes down the drain after a hot shower or after a dishwasher cycle — and.

That energy is an untapped source of clean power that is available across the city year-round, said Blair Wisdom, energy manager at Metro Water Recovery The wastewater utility treats 130 million gallons a day at its main facility, which is enough liquid to fill nearly 200 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The wastewater’s heat — if captured entirely — could generate up to 300 megawatts of power, Wisdom said. That’s enough to power Denver International Airport more than six times over.

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The utility already uses sewage energy to heat and cool a small building on its own campus and hopes to spread the gospel about the technology. Metro Water Recovery staff have participated in numerous technical analyses around the city and state to see where it might fit, Wisdom said. Such technology makes the most sense in new developments or on campuses with relatively dense buildings.