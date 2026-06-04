Denver Housing Authority board fires agency’s CEO over undisclosed disagreement

The Denver Housing Authority provides housing and vouchers to low-income residents in the city. On its website, the DHA says it has more than 13,000 housing units in its portfolio.

A Denver Housing Authority project is under construction at North Decatur Street and West 10th Avenue in Denver on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. has fired CEO Joaquin Cintrón Vega after the group was “unable to reach an agreement” with him over an undisclosed issue, the agency’s board chair confirmed.

The board placed Vega on administrative leave two weeks ago “while working toward a mutually acceptable resolution,” board chair Charles Gilford III said in a statement provided to The Denver Post.provides housing and vouchers to low-income residents in the city. On its website, the DHA says it has more than 13,000 housing units in its portfolio. Joshua Crawley, formerly the organization’s chief legal officer, will serve as the interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

He has worked with the DHA for more than 20 years.

“DHA’s focus remains the same: supporting our residents and participants, keeping our properties running well, and advancing our strategic priorities,” according to the statement from Gilford. “Our mission, programs, and services will continue as usual, supported by our capable leadership team and our dedicated team. ”





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Tax Authority Falls Short of Crypto Tax DisclosuresThe Israeli Tax Authority has received only $50 million in crypto capital reports, falling short of expectations of gaining up to $1 billion in taxes from voluntary disclosures.

Read more »

Supreme Court upholds broad reading of SEC authority to recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud casesThe Supreme Court has upheld a broad reading of the authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission to recoup ill-gotten gains from people who engage in securities fraud.

Read more »

Supreme Court upholds broad reading of SEC authority to recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud casesWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a broad reading of the authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission to recoup ill-gotten gains

Read more »

Supreme Court upholds broad reading of SEC authority to recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud casesThe Supreme Court has upheld a broad reading of the authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission to recoup ill-gotten gains from people who engage in securities fraud.

Read more »