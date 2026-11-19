Explore the comprehensive list of Denver holiday events in November 2024. From tree lightings to charity runs, find dates, times, and locations for seasonal activities.

Denver residents and visitors can navigate a dense calendar of seasonal festivities starting November 20 with over a dozen distinct events spanning the city and surrounding suburbs. The list includes cultural celebrations, charitable runs, and traditional holiday lightings across locations like Lakewood, Boulder, and the National Western Complex.

Major Holiday Kickoffs and Lightings

Mayor Mike Johnston will officially initiate the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 20, by delivering brief remarks before illuminating the City and County Building from 5 to 5:15 p.m. at 1437 Bannock St. This free event marks the beginning of a month-long sequence of public gatherings. Another significant lighting ceremony occurs at Belmar Plaza in Lakewood on the same evening, where the public can enjoy ice skating and horse-drawn wagon rides from 5 to 8 p.m. at 439 S. Teller St.

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Union Station serves as a central hub for multiple winter festivities, including a tree lighting and live entertainment on Friday, Nov. 27, between 4 and 8 p.m. at 1701 Wynkoop St. The station also hosts a free pet-friendly event on Saturday, Nov. 28, where attendees can donate Colorado Pet Pantry supplies and receive photos with Santa from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Community Runs and Charity Fundraisers

Several events tie holiday spirit to community support, including a World AIDS Day awareness gala on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at ReelWorks, 1399 35th St., featuring fashion and performances for $55 to $140. On Thursday, Nov. 26, participants can join a four-mile race or one-mile fun run at Washington Park from 9 to 11 a.m. for $55.24 to support family education and housing.

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Additional fundraising includes a turkey feast for resident animals at Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Erie on Thursday, Nov. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. for $5 to $35. The Salvation Army Intermountain Division hosts a free celebratory meal at the Colorado Convention Center on the same day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 700 14th St.

Family Activities and Cultural Exhibits

Families can explore the historic Country Club neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, viewing five decorated homes for $40 to $50. The National Western Complex offers giant truck stunts on Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, with tickets ranging from $33.33 to $65.09 for adults. Prehistoric exhibits at the same venue run from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29, with admission fees between $32.10 and $97.55.

Boulder's Pearl St. Mall hosts a cookie crawl and holiday light viewing on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fort in Morrison celebrates a Southwestern tradition on Sunday, Nov. 29, with hot chocolate and biscochitos from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Astronomical observations at Civic Center Park are scheduled for Wednesdays, Dec. 2 and 16, costing $5 to $7. The Art on Sixth Avenue market runs from Thursday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 6, at Sixth Avenue United Church, featuring local artists and free admission.