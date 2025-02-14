Denver Health Officials Issue Bird Flu Advisory Amid Circulating Cases in Wild Birds

Denver health officials are issuing a reminder to residents to avoid contact with sick or dead birds as cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) , also known as bird flu, are circulating in wild birds in the area. This comes despite no new human cases being reported since last year's outbreak which saw a spillover of H5N1 into the country's dairy cattle herds. The advisory follows reports of dead birds in city parks and aims to prevent potential human exposure to the virus.

Denver health officials are reminding residents to avoid contact with sick or dead birds, as cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza ( HPAI ), commonly known as bird flu, are circulating in wild birds in the area. While there haven't been any new human cases reported since last year's outbreak, which saw a spillover of H5N1 into the country's dairy cattle herds, DDPHE officials are urging caution.

The news release did not mention any potential current human exposure investigations, and the state's bird flu human tracker, last updated on January 7, shows no more than the state's 10 confirmed cases, mostly among dairy farm workers. This latest advisory comes after an increase in reports of dead birds in city parks late last year. \Denver health officials advise people, children, and pets to steer clear of bird droppings and dead birds. They also recommend avoiding contact with birds that appear sick and urge people to report three or more dead birds in one area within a few weeks to their local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office. This follows a series of bird flu cases linked to wild animals and poultry workers in Colorado throughout 2023.\In February 2023, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported bird flu was linked to the deaths of black bears and mountain lions in the state. Progressing through the year, a Colorado dairy worker was diagnosed with bird flu on July 3, 2024, marking the fourth case tied to an unprecedented outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza among dairy cattle in the U.S. Colorado health officials believed this was the first instance in which avian influenza was likely transmitted from a mammal to a human. This led to Gov. Jared Polis declaring a disaster emergency on July 10, 2024, following an avian flu outbreak at a commercial egg facility in Weld County. By mid-July 2024, multiple poultry workers at this egg facility tested positive for bird flu. By late July 2024, Colorado announced it would be the first state to mandate testing for H5N1 at dairy farms. Denver7 reported on the impact of these outbreaks on egg prices and the culling of over 3.2 million egg-laying chickens. The issue continued to unfold as Denver7 reported on the death of six domestic cats across the state who tested positive for bird flu. Three additional poultry workers at a second egg facility tested positive for the bird flu, bringing the total number of confirmed human cases in Colorado to 10 for the year.\While the transmission of H5N1 from birds to people is rare, it can happen, typically requiring close and prolonged contact with infected birds. However, recent research suggests silent spread from infected animals to both dairy workers and veterinarians. The CDC found that 2% of 150 veterinarians from 46 states had evidence of antibodies to H5N1 infection. Last year, the CDC found that 7% of 115 dairy workers had evidence in their blood of recent bird flu infection. Some of the infected workers remembered experiencing bird flu symptoms, while none of the veterinarians in the recent study recalled any symptoms. These studies highlight the potential for unnoticed spread of the virus and underscore the importance of continued monitoring and preventative measures





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BIRD FLU HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA HPAI COLORADO DENVER HEALTH ADVISORY WILD BIRDS HUMAN EXPOSURE DAIRY FARM WORKERS COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Measles Exposure at Sea-Tac Airport: Public Health Officials Issue WarningPublic Health - Seattle and King County is warning travelers who may have been exposed to measles at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 10th. An individual from Alaska, who was likely infected while traveling abroad, was at the airport and could have exposed others. The agency urges individuals who were at the listed Sea-Tac Airport locations during the specified timeframe and are not immune to measles to seek medical advice and monitor for symptoms.

Read more »

Tons of ‘aphrodisiac honey’ seized in France as officials issue health warningCustoms officials in France have warned people not to consume so-called “aphrodisiac honey” - illegally imported honey mixed with medicines used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Read more »

LA Health Officials Issue Warning Against Ocean Activities Due to Fire DebrisThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an advisory urging residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean due to debris and ash from ongoing wildfires. Ash from the fires, which may contain harmful substances like arsenic and asbestos, is entering coastal waters through runoff and wind. The advisory applies to ocean and bay waters from Surfrider Beach to Dockweiler State Beach. The department will continue to monitor water quality and lift the advisory when it is deemed safe.

Read more »

FDA OKs sales of Zyn nicotine pouches, citing health benefits for adult smokersFederal health officials are backing the health benefits of nicotine pouches.

Read more »

Denver PD searching for man accused of stealing luggage from Denver International AirportSydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Read more »

Rebuttal: To Blame West Denver for Contributing to Denver’s Housing Crisis Is AbsurdDenver City Council members say that Denver’s housing policies can and should consider historical impact before our diverse communities are erased.

Read more »