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Denver DOTI Director Amy Ford Resigns with $22,500 Severance Following Mayoral Pressure

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Denver DOTI Director Amy Ford Resigns with $22,500 Severance Following Mayoral Pressure
Amy Ford · Denver · Resignation
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Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has agreed to pay former Department of Transportation and Infrastructure director Amy Ford $22,500 in exchange for her resignation and a non-disparagement clause, following allegations of mismanagement and public controversy.

Opponents of a revised design for Denver’s Alameda Avenue project hold up signs in protest of the change during a City Council committee meeting at the City and County Building in Denver on Wednesday, Jan. 21 2026.

Seated at the end of the table, on the left, is Amy Ford, executive director of the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. Mayor Mike Johnston asked the director of the city’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to resign last month and agreed to pay her $22,500 to depart the city quietly, according to a copy of the deal obtained by The Denver Post.

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Johnston asked Ford to resign from her position Oct. 9, according to the agreement. As part of the deal, Johnston’s office asked Ford to The amount the city will pay Ford is equivalent to six weeks of her annual salary, which is about $195,000. Ford also agreed not to make any “statement that might tend to disparage discredit or reflect negatively on Mayor Johnston,” or file any lawsuits against the city, according to the document.

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In March, The Denver Post reported that the department had lost key employees amid several public missteps in what one former employeeHer last day is Dec. 4. The department’s chief operating officer, Cindy Patton, will serve as an interim director while the city seeks a permanent DOTI director.

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Amy Ford Denver Resignation Mayor Mike Johnston DOTI

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