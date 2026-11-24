On Monday afternoon, Denver City Council voted to approve millions of dollars in funding as a financial guarantee of sorts while the Mile High City competes to host the 2028 DNC.

DENVER — On Monday afternoon, Denver City Council voted to approve millions of dollars in funding as a financial guarantee of sorts while the Mile High City competes to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention .

On Nov. 12, the Denver Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved a development project connected to the 2028 DNC, which encompassed a $40 million proposed grant agreement between the City and County of Denver and the Denver 2028 Host Committee. For a figure of that size, the DDDA needed final approval from Denver City Council. All but two councilmembers voted in favor of the reimbursable grant on Monday.

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"I would love to roll onto that stage in 2028 and tell the country what Denver taught me: one person can make a difference," said Councilman Chris Hinds, District 10, who voted in support of the grant. "Unfortunately, I am unable to support this this evening because I can't trust the Johnston administration. I don't know if it is a good deal or not," Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, District 11, said before the vote.

Denver, Boston, and Philadelphia are the three finalist cities vying to host the 2028 DNC. Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, District 1, is the Denver City Council representative on the DDDA Board of Directors. Sandoval said the $40 million comes from property and sales tax generated within the DDDA boundaries. Sandoval said the money would likely not be spent at all.

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"When we got briefed by the Democratic National Convention, they said that nine times out of 10, it's never been used. Only one convention has it ever been used, and it had to be used to pay back a couple bills," said Sandoval.

“We were promised that it probably won't be used, and it would have to be paid back by 2028, or they would have to come back to the Downtown Development Authority and ask for an extension. And within the terms and conditions, it also has a hierarchy. So, like on the waterfall of repayment, we are to be repaid first.

” Hypothetically, Sandoval said the money would have to be spent on things like signage, security, or hotel sites within the DDDA boundaries. According to city documents, the 2024 DNC drew roughly 50,000 visitors to Chicago and generated an economic impact of approximately $371.4 million. Denver's analysis projected a five-year economic impact of approximately $226.3 million. The Chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, Shad Murib, said such funding is a prerequisite for any city being awarded the DNC.

“Every city is required to have a financial guarantee," said Murib. Murib said the party is confident they will meet their private fundraising goals.

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"I don't see a better place to start the general election in 2028 than in Colorado, and to finish what is almost guaranteed to be a robust and big primary season where we choose our candidate here in Denver," said Murib. The grant agreement comes less than two weeks after a two-day convention concluded that brought Democrats from across the country to Denver.

According to the Colorado Democratic Party, a final decision on where the 2028 DNC will be held is expected later this year. The 2028 Republican National Convention will be held in Houston. Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Colette Bordelon Denver7’s Colette Bordelon covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on crime, justice and politics.

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