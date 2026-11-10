Denver City Council approves office lease for Alterra Mountain Co.

Company will take space in the former Denver Post Building at 101 W. Colfax after receiving city and state incentives to keep its headquarters in Denver.

Denver City Council approved a 12-year lease Monday night for Alterra Mountain Co., provider of the Ikon pass, but not before some members vented against what they considered a “sweetheart” deal.

“We aren’t attracting someone from another city; we are attracting someone from another part of the city,” complained Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez, the most vocal critic of the lease. Alterra, which owns the Steamboat Springs and Arapahoe Basin ski resorts, currently has a lease through 2029 at Zeppelin Station in the River North neighborhood.

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After learning that Salt Lake City was recruiting the company, economic officials with the city and state sprung into action,The largest incentive, a $7 million low-interest rate loan from the Downtown Denver Development Authority, required the company to locate its headquarters within Upper Downtown.took full control of earlier this year after buying out the master leaseDenver offered Alterra 64,654 square feet and a 12-year lease that is expected to net the city $15.8 million in rent over 12 years. Alvidrez said the city failed to provide her with comparable lease agreements, what Utah was offering in incentives, or a cash flow statement for the building, whose purchase she called a “bad deal.

” She said if Alterrra was serious about leaving, Denver could have used its ownership of Winter Park Resort, which Alterra manages, as leverage to get it to reconsider. After doing her own research, Alvidrez said the rent Denver negotiated wasn’t that far off from other leases in Upper Downtown, but the concessions were. Those include a year of free rent while tenant improvements are completed and two years of free parking.

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Alterra headquarters employees, who earn more than $100,000 a year on average, would be getting free parking while city staff making much less would have to pay, Alvidrez said. Lisa Lumley, the city’s director of real estate, said Denver wasn’t looking only at improving occupancy in a building it owned but saw value in landing a high-profile tenant to help revive Upper Downtown’s struggling office market.

The Alterra lease is expected to take the building, which is currently 30% occupied, closer to half full, and draw additional tenants in outdoor recreation to the building and nearby area. That raised concerns with Councilwoman Shontel Lewis, who said the key justification the city made to buy 101 W. Colfax, which is located near other municipal buildings, was an urgent need for additional court space.