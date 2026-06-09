Denver City Council Approves $2.9 Million Payment to Settle Protester Lawsuit

The Denver City Council has approved a $2.9 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by 13 protesters injured by police during the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations.

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved a $2.9 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by 13 protesters injured by police during the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations.

A court ruled that officers used unjustified and excessive force and violated the protesters’ First and Fourth Amendment rights. This lawsuit is one of many the city has faced, and it has already paid more than $18 million in protest-related settlements as of 2025. In April, a federal appeals court upheld a ruling ordering Denver to pay $14 million to 12 additional protesters. The money for this settlement will come from the city’s general fund.

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