Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's health and performance under scrutiny as training camp begins

The Denver Broncos enter training camp with Bo Nix as the presumed starting quarterback despite his absence from full OTA participation due to a recovering ankle injury. The team has not added a veteran quarterback, relying instead on Nix and backups Jarrett Stidham and a third quarterback. Analysis focuses on Nix's importance to the offense, his need to improve and limit flaws, and how his recovery might affect his development and the Broncos' championship aspirations.

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix during Denver Broncos Training Camp . | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images The Denver Broncos have their quarterback position set, or so it appears, at least.

The Broncos have three quarterbacks on their roster, and even though one is injured, they haven't signed another, despite working out two during rookie minicamp. The quarterback is the most important position in all of sports, so let’s examine where the Broncos stand after the first week of OTAs. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center.

| Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images As long as he's healthy, Nix is the Broncos' starter and franchise quarterback. His injury late in the divisional round of the playoffs contributed to the Broncos' disappointing loss in the AFC championship game.expected back by training camp . Although he was present in Thursday's first OTA practice open to the press, he was on the sideline observing. Head coach Sean Payton said Nix has been throwing, just not under the media's eye.

If the AFC championship game made anything clear about Nix, it's how important he is to the success of this offense. Without him, the offense did nothing except hand the New England Patriots seven points, which proved to be a game-changer for the outcome. There are still areas where Nix can and needs to improve, or at least limit the negative impact of some of his flaws.

In the history of football, there has never been a perfect quarterback; everyone has their flaws, but great ones figure out how to limit their impact. With Nix recovering from a broken ankle, it will be interesting to see how many improvements he can make despite missing time in OTAs. Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center.

| Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images Stidham is still the Broncos' backup quarterback, and despite his lackluster performance in the AFC championship game, there have been. The Broncos like Stidham as the backup, and he has built a good rapport with Nix and offensive coordinator Davis Webb, which could keep him in Denver through the end of this season. It would be surprising if the Broncso traded Stidham away before the season, but it isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

He's in the last year of his deal and carries an $8 million cap hit for the Broncos this season. If the Broncos' third quarterback steps up and Denver can get a quality offer, there's a possibility Stidham could be moved. Since Payton opened up a QB2 competition this summer, there is a chance Stidham could be unseated. Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger during Denver Broncos Training Camp.

| Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Imagesthe biggest shift in the room . Not only does he have the possibility of showing enough growth to push Denver to trade Stidham, but he could also show enough growth to garner trade interest himself or force his way onto the 53-man roster instead of the practice squad, as he was for most of the 2025 season.

Ehlinger turned down multiple opportunities from other teams to stick with Denver last season, so he clearly likes what he has found here. After spending most of 2025 as the Broncos' emergency quarterback, Ehlinger was just re-signed to a one-year, $2 million deal, so his contract is up after 2026, just like Stidham.

Depending on how this competition takes shape, Ehlinger could garner interest around the NFL, both on the trade market and as a practice-squad target, as he was last year. The Broncos have their quarterback room set, and barring a surprise showing from Ehlinger leading to a trade of Stidham, this will be their quarterback room for the 2026 season. Now, the bigger question is how many quarterbacks the Broncos actually carry on the 53-man roster.

Do the Broncos keep two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster with Ehlinger on the practice squad, or do they keep all three active? The answer depends on how this summer shakes out. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsErick Trickel is a senior editor at Denver Broncos On SI, with an emphasis on scouting and covering the NFL draft.

Erick has been with the website since 2014, and co-hosts the Building The Broncos and Dove Valley Deep-Divers podcasts on Mile High Huddle.





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