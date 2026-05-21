Denver Broncos New Offense Expected to Get a Boost from Simplified Play-Calls

Davis Webb’s changes to the Broncos’ offense are expected to help quarterback Bo Nix have more time to survey the opposing defense and make his checks. The team has made significant changes to its arsenal of weapons, including the arrival of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Evan Engram, to capitalize on an up-tempo, spread offense.

Denver Broncos new offensive coordinator Davis Webb is simplifying play-calls which should help quarterback Bo Nix have more command at the line of scrimmage according to former NFL quarterback Ben DiNucci.

This change is expected to help the Broncos get to the line of scrimmage faster, enabling Nix to make checks and adjustments more efficiently. The team has made significant changes to its arsenal of weapons, including the arrival of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Evan Engram, to capitalize on an up-tempo, spread offense that DiNucci predicts will bring out the best in the team





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Denver Broncos New Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb Bo Nix Ben Dinucci Simplified Play-Calls Up-Tempo Offense Jaylen Waddle Evan Engram

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