Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the Denver Broncos' Orange Crush defense and a longtime ESPN analyst, died Friday at age 75. He played 14 seasons for Denver and was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1992.

Tom Jackson, a legendary Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN analyst, died Friday at the age of 75. No cause of death has been announced.

The Broncos announced his passing, and ESPN's Chris Berman tearfully revealed the news on Sunday NFL Countdown. Berman said, It was unexpected. He was a vital 75. Tom was poignant.

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He was active. This is a shock. I saw him just two or three weeks ago. He made a surprise visit to the studio.

I saw him in September when his daughter, Taylor, was married in their area in Cincinnati. Talk with them at length on Tuesday. We would talk about life. We would talk about the world.

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You know, eventually, we'd get the football, some conversations, we wouldn't. Berman added, We always talked on the holidays, so Thanksgiving is coming, and Christmas, of course, but it's just ... actually unbelievable that on this day, November 22nd, is the day that we always talked, even if it would be a Sunday. Thomas Louie Tom Jackson was born on April 4, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denver Broncos Star Tom Jackson Early Life And Career

After a standout collegiate career at the University of Louisville, where he was twice named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, he was selected by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft. Jackson played his entire 14-season NFL career with Denver from 1973 to 1986. He played in 191 games, starting 177, and recorded 44 sacks, 20 interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns.

His seven interceptions in the 1976 season remain a franchise record for a linebacker. He was a two-time All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and a key member of the Broncos' first Super Bowl team. He was voted the team's defensive MVP three times and served as the most inspirational player for six consecutive seasons. In 1992, he was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame.

Jackson was a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense. That unit became famous for its aggressive play and led the team to its first playoff berth in 1977 and a Super Bowl XII appearance. In the Broncos' first-ever postseason victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson recorded a fumble recovery and two interceptions.

Legendary coach John Madden once described Jackson as one of the most unpredictable and wild linebackers he had ever seen, noting that his quickness was ahead of its time. Former teammate Floyd Little said Jackson was a Hall of Fame caliber player who consistently improved his skills throughout his career.

John Madden Praises Tom Jackson Unpredictable Playing Style

One of Jackson's most famous moments occurred early in the 1977 season when he yelled to John Madden after a big play against the Oakland Raiders, telling him it was all over. Madden later reflected on the incident with admiration, noting that Jackson was a great competitor who cared deeply about the game. After retiring from playing, Jackson transitioned into a highly successful broadcasting career. He joined ESPN in 1987 as the network's first NFL analyst.

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He became a staple on Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, sharing his insights with an unmistakable sense of humor and warmth. Jackson retired from ESPN in 2016 but returned to a digital-only edition of NFL Primetime. In 2015, he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame for excellence in communications. The Broncos organization released a statement expressing their profound grief.

The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history. An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver.

Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country. TJ's dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career.

For generations of fans, Tom was an iconic fixture on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting. Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom's wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates.

Tom Jackson Survived By Wife Jennifer And Daughters Taylor Morgan

Jackson is survived by his wife Jennifer and his two daughters, Taylor and Morgan. The Broncos will hold a moment of silence and will share a video tribute to honor him. Jackson was also elected to the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. He was named to the Broncos' 50th Anniversary Team in 2009 and their all-time Top 100 Team in 2019.

His legacy extends beyond statistics, encompassing his role as a mentor, a leader, and a symbol of the team's resilience and success.