Broncos Defeat Panthers 26-21 With Fourth Quarter Comeback to Lead AFC West

The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 10-9 in a gritty contest that secured their position as AFC West leaders. Key plays from Pat Bryant and Nik Bonitto defined the win as the team improves to 7-2.

The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-21 on November 8 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. This victory improves the Denver record to 7-2 and maintains their position at the top of the AFC West division standings. The win comes just in time for the team to enjoy their scheduled Week 10 bye week.

Despite holding an early ten-point lead, Denver trailed by a single point entering the fourth quarter. Carolina appeared to have seized control of the game momentum during that span. The Broncos eventually stabilized their defense and offense to secure the narrow victory in the final moments.

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Cornerback Devon Key delivered the game-defining play with his first career interception. Key made an acrobatic catch in the end zone to halt a Carolina drive threatening to extend their lead. This crucial takeaway sparked two consecutive touchdown drives that ultimately sealed the contest for Denver.

Quarterback Bo Nix delivered a strong statistical performance despite a costly mistake. Nix completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 237 yards and two touchdowns. His single interception broke an 180-attempt streak without a turnover, which was the fifth-longest in franchise history.

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Running back Jonah Coleman solidified his role as the primary ball carrier. Coleman recorded a season-high seventeen carries for 57 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed four receptions for 31 yards, showcasing his versatility in the passing game.

J.K. Dobbins saw significantly reduced usage and limited production in this contest. He carried the ball four times for only eighteen yards total. Dobbins also dropped a potential gain on a four-yard reception, fueling ongoing trade speculation regarding his roster status.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant provided a major spark after returning from injury. Bryant finished with four receptions for a team-high fifty-six yards and a touchdown. His ability to gain yards after the catch proved vital in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton emerged as the top target for Nix. Sutton caught five passes for forty-five yards and scored a touchdown. He led the team in targets with nine receptions, showing his return to form.

The offensive line struggled throughout the game, particularly for left guard Ben Powers. Powers was frequently unable to create running lanes or block pressure effectively. His struggles contributed to Coleman facing stacked boxes on multiple carries.

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Nik Bonitto made the defining defensive play of the game with a strip-sack. Bonitto forced a fumble from quarterback Bryce Young with under two minutes remaining. The Denver defense recovered the ball to end any potential Carolina comeback.

Cornerback Jahdae Barron filled in for the injured Riley Moss and Kris Abrams-Draine. Barron allowed seven completions on eleven targets for sixty-nine yards. He also committed a costly pass-interference penalty that set up a Panthers touchdown.

Linebacker Alex Singleton had an uncharacteristically difficult game on defense. Singleton recorded only six tackles and missed several key assignments. His run fits were inconsistent, and he failed to pressure the quarterback effectively.

The Broncos now head into their bye week with a commanding division lead. Coaches have two weeks to address offensive line vulnerabilities and secondary coverage issues. The team returns to action with momentum and a clear path to division supremacy.