The Denver Broncos secured a significant victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field on November 22, 2026, driven by key performances from Bo Nix and Adam Trautman.

The Denver Broncos secured a critical victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The contest carried added emotional weight as the team paid tribute to Tom Jackson, a Broncos Ring of Fame linebacker and Hall of Fame broadcaster who recently passed away at the age of 75. The presence of a memorial for Jackson served as a poignant reminder of the franchise's rich history and legacy during this high-stakes matchup.

The game began with strong special teams play that set the tone for the Denver offense. Wil Lutz number 3 of the Denver Broncos successfully kicked a field goal during the first quarter to open the scoring. His performance was celebrated alongside teammate Jeremy Crawshaw number 16, highlighting the coordination and precision of the Broncos' special teams unit. These early points provided a crucial foundation for the team as they sought to establish control over the contest from the opening period.

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Offensive momentum continued to build significantly for the Denver Broncos as the second quarter unfolded. Adam Trautman number 82 caught a pivotal touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Broncos' passing attack. This significant score helped extend the team's lead and put immediate pressure on the opposing defense to respond. Trautman's reception was a key moment that allowed Denver to maintain its aggressive posture on the field.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix number 10 was a central figure in driving the team's offensive aggression throughout the first half. Nix actively scrambled against the Las Vegas Raiders defense, showcasing his mobility and ability to extend plays. His performance added a dynamic element to the Broncos' offensive strategy and was instrumental in keeping drives alive. Nix's leadership created numerous opportunities for his teammates to make plays down the field.

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The Broncos wide receiving corps also played a vital role in generating offensive output and maintaining yardage. Evan Engram number 1 ran for yards while being defended by Nakobe Dean number 17 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter. This play showcased the physical nature of the contest and the Broncos ability to gain yards after the catch against disciplined coverage. Engram's effort helped sustain drives and kept the Raiders defense on their heels.

Despite the Broncos scoring efforts, the Las Vegas Raiders defense made several impactful stops to keep the game competitive. Jermod McCoy number 28 successfully broke up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle number 17 during the first half. This defensive play prevented a potential big gain and demonstrated the Raiders commitment to disrupting the Broncos passing game. McCoy's effort highlighted the intense coverage provided by Las Vegas throughout the contest.

Physicality remained a defining characteristic of the game, as evidenced by strong tackling efforts from both sides. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye number 95 recorded a significant tackle against Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman number 20. These hard-hitting defensive plays prevented the Broncos from easily establishing a dominant ground game. The physical toll of the matchup was evident in the relentless efforts displayed by players on both rosters.

The atmosphere at Empower Field at Mile High was charged with energy long before kickoff, featuring the Denver Broncos Stampede drumline and brass ensemble. The ensemble circled the stadium, setting a spirited tone for the fans and players alike ahead of the game. This tradition adds a unique cultural element to the Broncos home games and continues to engage the local community with its enthusiastic performances.

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A solemn moment occurred prior to the game with a flyover during the National Anthem, honoring national pride and military service. Additionally, the memorial for Tom Jackson was prominently displayed before the match. This tribute recognized the legacy of a Broncos legend and connected the current team with the enduring spirit of the franchise. The combination of festive and respectful pre-game activities highlighted the significance of the November 22, 2026, contest.

The victory contributes to the Broncos standing in the competitive AFC landscape as they continue their chase for top seeding. The win demonstrates the team's resilience and ability to perform under emotional pressure. Key performances from Nix, Trautman, and the special teams unit proved essential in securing the win against a tough Raiders squad. The Broncos now look to build on this momentum as they navigate the remainder of the season.

Local context added to the game day experience with significant weather events in the region. Colorado experienced its first snow in the west Denver metro area, with up to five inches of accumulation reported in the foothills. This early winter weather created a stark backdrop for the high-energy football contest in the Mile High City. Fans faced wintry conditions while cheering on their home team in the crisp November air.

Transportation challenges also marked the day in the surrounding area, with Interstate 70 reopening after several crashes and spin-outs near Floyd Hill. The roadway incidents served as a reminder of the driving hazards posed by the sudden snowfall and changing road conditions. Despite these logistical hurdles, many fans made it to Empower Field to witness the historic and emotional showdown. The successful navigation of these travel issues reflected the dedication of the local fan base.