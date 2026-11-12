Denver Broncos Cancel Trade for Chargers Linebacker Daiyan Henley

The Denver Broncos announced that their recent trade to acquire linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers has been voided, sending him back to San Diego after the deal failed to materialize.

DENVER — One day after the Broncos traded for linebacker Daiyan Henley, the team announced on social media that the trade was off and Henley was heading back to the Chargers.

The Broncos post said"The trade will not be finalized. We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best going forward. ” pic.twitter.com/vFJ7MYS2UN — Denver Broncos November 12, 2026 No reason was given for calling off the trade. But when they announced it on Tuesday, the Broncos said the deal was pending a physical exam.

Also read Broncos Trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Ahead of Deadline

" Henley was at the Broncos training facility on Wednesday, presumably to take a physical and finalize the trade. But then the news came down late Wednesday night that the deal was off. The Chargers posted"Welcome back, Daiyan" on social media shortly after the Broncos post announcing the trade would not be finalized. The trade was Henley to Denver for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

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