Denver Broncos Bo Nix Leads 15th Game-Winning Drive

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix recorded his 15th career game-winning drive against Kansas City. The team shows a stark scoring disparity with 70 fourth-quarter points versus 26 in the first.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has orchestrated his 15th career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime. This specific milestone exceeds the total achieved by any other quarterback during their first three seasons in the NFL. The latest success occurred against the Kansas City Chiefs, reinforcing a pattern where the Broncos struggle to start games strongly but excel at finishing them.

Bo Nix Dominates Fourth Quarter Scoring

The Denver Broncos have demonstrated a massive imbalance in their scoring distribution this season. The team has accumulated 70 points in the fourth quarter while managing only 26 points in the first quarter. This trend was evident in the recent victory over the Chiefs, where Denver trailed 24-13 after a scoreless third quarter and rally. Bo Nix led two consecutive touchdown drives to secure a 28-24 victory, which was finalized by a crucial goal-line stand from the defense.

Also read Bobby Pulido wins Texas’ 15th Congressional District race

Sean Payton Questions Early Game Performance

Head Coach Sean Payton expressed confusion regarding the team's slow starts and rapid late-game recoveries. He stated that the team always wants to begin games with speed and intensity, noting that they have not had a week where they preferred a slow start. Payton admitted he lacks a definitive answer for why the offense goes three-and-out multiple times in early quarters. He emphasized that the goal is to generate momentum immediately rather than relying on late-game heroics.

Bo Nix Attributes Success to Opportunity

Bo Nix suggested that the fourth-quarter success is not due to a change in strategy or mindset. He believes that the game often remains within one score at the end, requiring the team to execute when the opportunity arises. Nix noted that he feels a strong desire to be a clutch player and enjoys the pressure of high-stakes moments. He credited the entire team for the 15 game-winning drives over the last three years rather than taking individual credit.

Advertisement

Courtland Sutton on Winning Close Games

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton compared the repeated experience of winning close games to solving a difficult math problem. He argued that each instance makes it easier to overcome similar situations in the future. Sutton highlighted that the Broncos have been in numerous tight contests, with 20 regular-season wins since the start of 2025. Only four of those victories were by more than one score, while 11 were one-score games last year and five this year.

Denver Faces Carolina Panthers This Weekend

The Denver Broncos currently hold a 6-2 record and will visit the Carolina Panthers, who stand at 3-4. The upcoming matchup follows a streak of four fourth-quarter comewins against the Jaguars, Rams, Chargers, and Chiefs. In those four games, Denver outscored opponents 56-10 in the final period. The team enters this game confident in its ability to finish strong, even if they need to overcome a deficit.