Denver Broncos and Umamusume Pretty Derby team up for an in-game crossover and stadium event on December 6 featuring Broncos themed character designs and in person activities at Empower Field during the Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos and Umamusume: Pretty Derby team up on December 6 for an in-game crossover and stadium event. Umamusume adds Broncos-themed character designs, with Gold Ship and Mejiro McQueen wearing Denver uniforms.

The collaboration hits Empower Field at Mile High during the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. Fans near Gate 8 can grab a limited flag and postcard, take photos, and spot Umamusume on stadium screens.both in-game and in person on December 6.

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First off, the game will have some special designs for their characters, as they will be clad in Broncos jerseys, going with the orange-clad version and blue helmets for you to snag. Meanwhile, the in-person event will take place next Sunday during the Broncos' Week 13 game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, where they'll take on the Miami Dolphins.