Denver Braces for Heavy Snow and Arctic Blast

Denver is set to experience heavy snowfall in the mountains and a significant drop in temperatures due to an arctic air mass. Snow accumulations could reach up to 2 feet in higher elevations, impacting road conditions and ski areas.

Denver residents can anticipate a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies on Sunday, transitioning to snowfall in the mountainous regions by the afternoon. Forecasters predict heavy snow accumulations in higher elevations from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning, with some areas potentially receiving up to 2 feet of snow. This significant snowfall is anticipated to heavily impact road conditions and ski areas.

The snow is expected to advance southward from the northern mountains, likely causing disruptions to both Sunday evening and Monday morning commutes in the higher elevations. Winter storm watches are in effect from Sunday night through Tuesday morning, warning of potential snowfall ranging from 10 to 24 inches.As the week progresses, the snow will spread across the plains, with light accumulations possible along the Wyoming and Nebraska borders. By Monday evening and overnight, the snow will move southeastward across the plains, potentially bringing a few inches of snowfall, particularly in the eastern parts of the region. Concurrently, arctic air will begin to move into northeastern Colorado, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures.Monday's high temperatures will reach the teens on the northeastern plains, while southern Colorado anticipates temperatures around 40 degrees. The cold air mass is expected to persist through Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures struggling to rise. Many areas across the plains will experience highs in the 20s and 30s, making the cold air particularly noticeable. However, a gradual warming trend will begin on Thursday, leading to milder temperatures by the weekend.In summary, continuous snowfall in the mountains, slippery roads, and potential overnight fog are anticipated. The cold weather will intensify early next week, followed by a gradual warming trend toward the weekend. This active weather pattern will maintain dynamic conditions, necessitating close monitoring of the forecast.





