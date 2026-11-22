The Denver Art Museum presents Storytellers, a unique exhibition pairing ancestral Indigenous artifacts with Charles M Russell paintings donated by Tom and Jane Petrie.

The Denver Art Museum has officially opened its new Storytellers exhibition, a significant cultural event that juxtaposes ancestral Indigenous North American artworks with masterpieces by Western artist Charles M Russell. This comprehensive showcase represents the culmination of a century-long commitment to collecting and preserving regional history, allowing the institution to present a nuanced narrative of the American West. The exhibition serves as both a celebration of artistic heritage and a critical examination of how these diverse collections interact to define regional identity.

Storytellers Exhibition Core Collections

Petrie Family Donation Details

Historical Context and Artistic Skill

Curator JR Henneman organized the display to highlight two distinct elements of the museum's holdings. The first component features ancestral artworks acquired by the Denver Art Museum over many decades, positioning the institution as a leader in this field. Notable pieces include a hand drum decorated with bison images created by an Amskaapii Pikanii artist around 1860, a leather belt crafted by a Nitsitapii artisan in 1900, and a pair of dolls made from leather, beads, and human hair from the Kainai Nation in 1935.The second component showcases a generous recent gift of paintings from long-time supporters Tom and Jane Petrie . This donation includes important masterworks by Charles M Russell , featuring paintings and bronze sculptures created in the early 1900s. These works depict the lives of Native tribes on the Great Plains, including the famous oil painting The Scout. The 1915 work shows a lone member of the Blackfeet nation standing lookout on a white horse in a vast prairie, adding quiet drama to the historical narrative.

Russell, who lived from 1864 to 1926, possessed a unique talent for capturing Indigenous life during a period of increasing pressure on tribal lands and freedom. His works, such as Buffalo Hunt, Number 40 from 1919, freeze motion with incredible precision, allowing viewers to sense the stress of hunters and the dust of hooves. In paintings like In the Enemies Country from 1921, Russell also masterfully renders the surrounding landscape, emphasizing the isolation of Kootenai hunters riding through traditional Blackfeet territory under a big Montana sky.

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Artist Perspective and Critical Analysis

Historians and critics note that Russell's works are interpretations rather than factual proofs, as he was a white outsider with limited authentic knowledge of Indigenous ways. The lifestyle he captured was largely gone before he arrived, making his art a form of mythmaking that he profited from personally. However, the exhibition encourages visitors to appreciate the pure skill and originality of the pieces, viewing them as fiction based on fact that complements the oral histories continued by contemporary Indigenous people.

Institutional Legacy and Visitor Experience

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By combining the museum's earliest holdings with its most recent acquisitions, Storytellers doubles as a history of the Denver Art Museum itself. This pairing allows visitors to appreciate the machinations of the institution as they have unfolded over the years. The exhibition demonstrates how actual historical artifacts can enter into dialogue with artistic representations, bringing both the physical objects and the paintings to life for the modern audience.