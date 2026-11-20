Everyone wants part of Grand Theft Auto's buzz.

From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.on Nov. 19, sparking a cultural phenomenon across the world.

In fact, the highly anticipated video game has already made $1.84 billion in sales on its first day, according toBut, like any trend, companies and departments out of touch with the pulse of the internet will try to jump in, creating unfunny tickets to get on board.was the first in the Denver metro to speak of GTA on Nov. 18. The department posted a picture on social media trying to replicate the legendary boxy covers of Grand Theft Auto Games.

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The caption warned residents that the crimes committed in GTA, like stealing a car or robbing a store, are illegal. Denver’s Melat Kiros one of 11 Dems to oppose Hakeem Jeffries as speaker“Unfortunately, we do not have a six-star system. One star is plenty and will lead to you in handcuffs,” the department said in the post.

“We fully support your aspirations to become the most notorious criminal in Vice City. We just ask that you keep your criminal empire in Leonida and not on our streets. Enjoy GTA VI, Aurora. We’ll see you on the streets.

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Preferably while you’re obeying all the laws. ”followed suit on the night of Nov. 18, posting an obvious AI image of a police officer outside in Denver. The caption did the same as Aurora’s, stating that stealing a car and running from police is, in fact, illegal.

“We’ll handle the real streets; you handle the virtual ones and try not to make us part of your side quest,” the department said, with a sunglasses smiley-face emoji.threw its wide-brimmed hat into the ring twice on Nov. 19. The first was an AI image of a police truck with another “clever” slogan regarding Grand Theft Auto and not committing crime in their jurisdiction.

“Our Douglas County deputies don’t hand out cheat codes, and there is no reset button,” the sheriff’s office said. “Play the game. Don’t live it. ”of a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle using a grappler bumper device and asked whether GTA police had grapplers.

There are no significant studies proving that violent video games actually increase violent tendencies in players, though. In fact, major reviews, including statements from, have found insufficient evidence that violent video games lead to criminal violence, instead speaking more about the player’s actual environment and social circles.

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“We’ve had these moral panics around media for a century. I mean, it’s just that gaming came along a little bit later in the ecosystem, but all the effects research says that’s not what happened,” says, associate professor of media studies and associate dean in the University of Colorado Boulder’s College of Communication, Media, Design and Information. He continues: “People like to explore and to have thought experiments about how society works, et cetera.

It’s why Dungeons & Dragons is a big phenomenon, and it never really went away. ” So what’s the point of the police department’s posts? Just trying to be cool, mostly. And if that wasn’t cool enough, Gov.

Jared Polis even chimed in on the trend,“A lot can change between GTA V and GTA VI, but I’ve been fighting for Colorado the whole time,” he said. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. joined Westword as a staff writer in May 2026. He previously worked at the Denver Gazette, covering breaking news and Jefferson County. Sage has received numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and Colorado Press Association for his reporting on arts and public safety. A Delaware native, Sage graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City with a major in creative writing.