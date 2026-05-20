Denver aims to decarbonize its buildings with innovative water, geothermal energy, sewage-based system

Denver, like many other cities, is experiencing challenges in reducing greenhouse gas emissions due to federal inaction on climate change. Consequently, it is turning to innovative solutions within its capabilities to fill the void and enhance climate resilience. The city's goal is to zero down to nearly zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. This will be achieved by employing advanced technologies such as a thermal network using water and geothermal energy. The Cherokee Boiler House will serve as the foundation to create this energy-efficient system.

Denver 's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions is its buildings, specifically the energy required to heat and cool its skyscrapers. The city, faced with political headwinds from the federal government, seeks to reduce climate pollution and adapt to extreme weather through innovative solutions like developing a network of buildings using a combination of water, geothermal energy , and sewage to heat and cool downtown buildings.

A mothballed plant, the Cherokee Boiler House, near downtown Denver, will house a crucial component of this system, serving as the initial central hub. The loop aims to reduce energy costs by up to 75% compared to other decarbonization methods. The project is a collaboration between city, state, and federal authorities. The Cherokee Boiler House will transform from a disused boiler plant into an emblem of Denver's commitment to clean energy and climate resilience





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Denver Greenhouse Gas Emissions Buildings Heating And Cooling Innovative Solutions Efficient Energy System Thermal Network Water Geothermal Energy Sewage

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