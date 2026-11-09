Denton Police, FBI search for wanted husband in disappearance of missing mother

The search for a missing Denton mom is far from over as dozens of volunteers continue looking for anything that could lead them to her.

The search for a missing Denton mom is far from over as dozens of volunteers continue looking for anything that could lead them to her.

Dozens of volunteers and a private investigator are searching along Highway 380 toward the Wise County line for missing 42-year-old Denton mother Marjulin Bricveno Arrieta, whose wallet was recently recovered. Her estranged husband, Richard Pastor Perez, is wanted for murder and is believed to have fled the state, with Denton police and the FBI actively searching for him.

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The exact whereabouts of Bricveno Arrieta remain unknown as search teams focus on wooded areas and creeks to help provide closure for her children. The search for a missing Denton mom is far from over as dozens of volunteers continue looking for anything that could lead them to her. About 20 volunteers searched along Highway 380, hoping to find a Denton mother who'd been missing since September.

Three weeks ago, volunteers found a wallet belonging to 42-year-old Marjulin Bricveno Arrieta, last seen on September 28th after meeting her estranged husband at his apartment in Denton. Private investigator Alfonso Solis believes the wallet may help narrow down where to look. He’s focusing on creeks and wooded areas near the Wise County line along a route he believes Perez may have taken.

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"We've narrowed it down to, you know, maybe 15 linear miles. 15 linear miles is so much better than 350 linear miles. So, we're close," said Solis. The search is about more than just finding evidence. Marjulin’s three kids still want to bring their mom home.

Denisse Carrera, who has been speaking for the family, shared the teenager’s feelings.

"It's really hard to hear like a kid say that. She's like, I had hopes and dreams. I wanted to go to college, and now I'm adopting my brother. And she's like, and now I'm trying to be a mom for my little brother, and I feel dead inside," said Carrera.

On Sunday, strangers showed up hoping the search would help bring closure for the family.

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"You got to finish the mission, you know. And being military, that's the big thing: finishing the mission, getting out there, making sure you accomplish what you did," said volunteer, Jared Williamson.

"Just trying to make sure, like the kids have closure. Make sure we find what we need to find and make sure that the family is at peace.

"Denton police and the FBI are still searching for Perez. He's believed to be out of the state.