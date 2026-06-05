Denton agrees to comply with state law ahead of Pride swim event after Paxton lawsuit

The city of Denton has agreed to maintain sex-specific changing rooms at a public pool facility following a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton ahead o

PLANO, TEXAS - MAY 26: Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at an election night watch party held by the Lone Star Liberty PAC at the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center on May 26, 2026 in Plano, Texas.

The city of Denton has agreed to maintain sex-specific changing rooms at a public pool facility following a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton ahead of a Pride event, Paxton said. Paxton sued the city over plans by two nonprofit group, PRIDENTON and OUTreach Denton, to offer gender-neutral changing rooms at their "Big Gay Swim Day" event at the Quakertown Civic Center.

Paxton argued the arrangement would violate Senate Bill 8, the Texas Women's Privacy Act, which requires publicly owned changing facilities to be designated on the basis of biological sex. Under the agreement, the city will maintain existing signage separating men's and women's changing areas, prohibit renters from operating gender-neutral changing areas on the premises and require event organizers to commit to following state law.

“This is a major victory for the privacy and safety of women and children,” Paxton said. “The City of Denton has now agreed to follow the law and ensure that men are not allowed in women’s and girl’s changing areas. "the city said before Paxton's lawsuit, staff had already taken steps to ensure compliance with state law, informing organizers that certain elements of their advertising conflicted with SB 8.

The city described the June 7 event as a private rental not sponsored by the city. PRIDENTON and OUTreach Denton said in a joint statement to CBS News they had already removed gender-neutral changing room language from all posts and advertisements after the city notified them on May 21 that such facilities were not permitted at city-owned buildings.

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